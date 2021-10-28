CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Dvision Network Announces Launch of ‘Dvision World’

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

The blockchain-based metaverse Dvision Network has announced that their metaverse, Dvision World, will be launched on November 1, 2021. This event is anticipated to herald a new era for the not only Dvision ecosystem but also for the whole metaverse industry. Moreover, Dvision is holding a special NFT giveaway event, calling...

cryptocoingossip.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Winners Network announces launch of rewards platform, brings users closer to blockchain

Unique incentive program brings several customer loyalty programs into a single networked ecosystem. Network enables yield farms, DeFi reward launchpads to intersect with non-blockchain projects. Gamers can earn, collect, and convert assets won in-game into the $WINS token. Winners Network, a blockchain ecosystem linking innovative point systems and traditional customer...
MARKETS
Light Reading

Gluware launches new security features for intelligent network automation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gluware, Inc., the leader in intelligent network automation for the cloud era, and an ONUG Fall 2021 Thought Leadership sponsor, announced new security and compliance capabilities that extend the enterprise benefits of the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation solution. The capabilities in Gluware 4.2, the latest update to the company's intent-based, no-code/low-code automation suite, will enable enterprises to improve the implementation and maintenance of security and compliance by delivering an out-of-the-box solution with new applications for vulnerability reporting, config drift and audit, and syslog messaging.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Clarifai Announces Launch of Clarifai Community – The World’s AI Community for Developers

Clarifai, the leading Artificial Intelligence platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data, announced the launch of Clarifai Community–the World’s AI Community. Built for AI creators and developers, Community enables users to develop and share AI resources throughout their enterprise or organization, even collaborating with the public. These capabilities can propel organizations to deploy AI across a myriad of different use cases and applications.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Facebook Confirms: Novi Wallet To Launch With Diem Crypto Network

Social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) made an announcement about two projects, one of which many had thought been put on hold indefinitely. What Happened: According to a Tuesday Cointelegraph report, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company has not abandoned its plans to launch its Diem cryptocurrency network and intends to do it alongside the Novi digital wallet it is now testing. In fact, the anonymous informed said: “We intend to launch Novi with Diem once it receives regulatory approval and goes live."
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvision World#Nft#Bsc#Ui Ue
aithority.com

Secret Network Partners with OpenSea to Launch Secret NFTs

Secret Network, the first Layer-1 blockchain with privacy-by-default for applications, announced its production house, Iconic, will open doors to artists, developers and other creatives to build Secret NFTs, the first NFTs with built-in privacy and access control features. To kick things off, Secret Network is partnering with OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace, and a world-renowned artist and creator to auction seven unique NFTs as part of a single collection in November.
INTERNET
investing.com

Finally, a feeless network: IOTA Launches Beta of Next-Gen Smart Contracts.

On October 21, the IOTA Foundation announced the beta release of the next-generation Smart Contracts solution that focuses on interoperability, flexibility, and accessibility and is ready for testing. The fully functional smart contract solution offers several new features to resolve current scalability and transaction fee issues while providing new features...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Latino Business Action Network Announces Partnership with Facebook

The new partnership brings resources to advance digital transformation for Latino-owned businesses. Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) announced a new partnership with Facebook, specifically the Boost with Facebook and Facebook Elevate program to accelerate the digital transformation of Latino-owned businesses. Through LBAN’s extensive network and understanding of Latino-owned businesses combined with resources from Facebook, this partnership will offer critical education and resources to Latinx entrepreneurs to compete in a digital world.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Razorpay to launches ‘TokenHQ’, a multi-network tokenization solution

Financial solutions company Razorpay announced the launch of 'TokenHQ'. This is secure multi-network Card-on-File tokenization solution to secure customers financial data. This has been developed in line with the recently-issued guidelines by the RBI. Highlights. Razorpay announces the launch of 'TokenHQ'. This is India's first multi-network tokenization solution.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Inman.com

Luxury Presence launches referral network for top brokers

The Santa Monica-based marketing startup, which raised $5.4 million in 2020, is launching Global Collective, a referral network for agents who have brought in more than $1 billion in sales. October is Luxury Month at Inman. All month, we’ll be talking to top producers from across the country, offering advice...
ECONOMY
avast.com

Avast Launches New Premium Browser for PCs With a Built-in Virtual Private Network

An integrated VPN with No Logging and an advanced Adblock that blocks ads and trackers by default. Emeryville, California, United States, October 26, 2021 - Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, has launched a premium version of its free secure and private browser. Avast Secure Browser PRO*, a Chromium-based browser for Windows PCs, includes an integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN) and advanced Adblock technology for people who need a lightweight but comprehensive suite of security, privacy and performance services to tackle today’s most pressing web-based threats. The built-in VPN, which provides access to 30 locations worldwide covering every continent except Antarctica, helps to ensure the highest levels of privacy protection by encrypting all inbound and outbound connections.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

DatChat Launches Social Network+ Privacy Platform

DatChat, Inc. , a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screenshot protection, today announced the launch of DatChat Social Network+, a social-networking focused expansion of the DatChat messaging platform. The newly-added features include content aggregation and discoverability, social engagement tools, a verified influencer platform and monetization tools, and an iMessage App with screenshot protection for pictures and messages.
INTERNET
crowdfundinsider.com

Layer-2 Oracle Solution Umbrella Network Launches on Polygon

Umbrella Network , a decentralized Layer-2 oracle solution, has announced its launch on Polygon. At the time of launch, more than 2000 data pairs will be made available “across the ecosystem, including price data from cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency options and derivatives, US equities, commodities markets, and arbitrage-free options pricing,” according to an update shared with CI.
COMPUTERS
tvtechnology.com

TVU Networks Rolls Out New Solution for Launching New Channels

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA—TVU Networks has introduced a new infrastructure-free, 24/7 channel solution, the TVU Channel, that allows the user to schedule live and VOD programming from a simple web browser. The cloud-based solution can be used for playout via a traditional television channel, an OTT channel, a pop-up channel or...
TV & VIDEOS
aithority.com

Pastel Network Enters Project Galaxy To Launch NFT Campaign

Following its beta launch, Pastel is announcing a partnership with Project Galaxy to launch an NFT campaign focused on collaboration across the ecosystem. Pastel Network, a first-of-its kind decentralized platform built specifically for NFTs, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Project Galaxy, a permissionless NFT protocol that empowers communities with gamified loyalty systems. Through this partnership, Pastel Network aims to launch its second NFT campaign and leverage Project Galaxy’s permissionless infrastructure to support NFT projects that are building customized NFT projects within the ecosystem.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Minto Announces the Launch of BTCMT Staking

The growth of the staking industry has pushed countless projects to work on providing such services to its users as they aim to receive income based on the number of tokens locked for staking. The latest to do so is Minto – a digital currency project founded more than three...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Coinspeaker

Dvision Metaverse to Go Live from November 1, 2021

Dvision World is designed to provide an extensive virtual world where anything is possible and users can explore innovative features. Dvision metaverse is set to achieve a major milestone with the launch of its metaverse Dvision World. According to the Dvision team, Dvision World represents the end of closed testing and will lead to major adoption within the crypto world.
VIDEO GAMES
Coinspeaker

Automata Network Launches $20M Ecosystem Incentive Program as Mainnet Goes Live

Automata is backed by prominent investors like Jump Trading, KR1, Alameda Research, IOSG Ventures, Divergence Ventures, and GBV Capital. To accompany its successful Mainnet launch, Automata Network, the privacy middleware layer for Web 3.0, flagged off its “Automata Ecosystem Incentive Program” today. This new launched initiative aims to identify and support projects that align with the platform’s vision for a privacy-first Web 3.0.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

XMReality Launches Integration with Microsoft Teams; Joins Microsoft Partner Network

XMReality launched a new app for Microsoft Teams that simplifies the initiation of an XMReality Remote Guidance call, making it possible to seamlessly transition from Microsoft Teams chats and meetings to a remote guidance call. Many of XMReality’s customers, including Nestlé, Heineken, ABB and Electrolux already, have established ways of...
SOFTWARE
cryptocoingossip.com

Cardano prepares to scale with Hydra upgrade as network reaches 2M wallets

It’s been barely half a year since Cardano’s network hit the 1 million wallets mark. In a tweet posted by the Cardano Foundation on Monday, the number of Cardano (ADA) wallets has surpassed the 2 million mark. The network reached the previous milestone of 1 million ADA wallets on May 22, 2021.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy