Dvision Network Announces Launch of ‘Dvision World’

Social media giant Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) made an announcement about two projects, one of which many had thought been put on hold indefinitely. What Happened: According to a Tuesday Cointelegraph report, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed the company has not abandoned its plans to launch its Diem cryptocurrency network and intends to do it alongside the Novi digital wallet it is now testing. In fact, the anonymous informed said: “We intend to launch Novi with Diem once it receives regulatory approval and goes live."

