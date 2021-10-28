Dvision Network Announces Launch of ‘Dvision World’

An integrated VPN with No Logging and an advanced Adblock that blocks ads and trackers by default. Emeryville, California, United States, October 26, 2021 - Avast (LSE:AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, has launched a premium version of its free secure and private browser. Avast Secure Browser PRO*, a Chromium-based browser for Windows PCs, includes an integrated Virtual Private Network (VPN) and advanced Adblock technology for people who need a lightweight but comprehensive suite of security, privacy and performance services to tackle today’s most pressing web-based threats. The built-in VPN, which provides access to 30 locations worldwide covering every continent except Antarctica, helps to ensure the highest levels of privacy protection by encrypting all inbound and outbound connections.
Comments / 0