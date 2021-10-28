CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby rank No. 1 and No. 2 in QB pressures

By Marcus Mosher
 6 days ago
The Raiders finally have a pass rush and it’s not just one player hurrying the quarterback. For the first time in decades, the Raiders have a potent 1-2 punch that can create havoc in the backfield for opposing quarterbacks.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen States, Yannick Ngakoue leads the league in quarterback pressures at 38. At No. 2 is none other than Maxx Crosby at 36, tied with Trey Hendrickson.

Depending on which website or data collection service you use, the total pressures can be different. Crosby actually leads the league in pressures on Pro Football Focus, while Ngakoue does in the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Either way, what is clear is that both players are having outstanding seasons and are benefiting from playing with one another. Both players are highly athletic, but it’s their constant effort and motor that allow them to be this productive.

Going into the final 10 games of the year, the Raiders are going to rely heavily on this pass-rush duo to help them win games. And if they can continue to be this productive and disruptive, the Raiders will have a real chance of winning the AFC West and maybe securing one of the top seeds in the conference.

Needless to say, this duo is extremely important to the success of the Raiders this season. But so far, so good for Crosby and Ngkaoue as they are both on pace to make the Pro Bowl this season.

