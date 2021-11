Broadway is on the rebound and so is local theatre! Star Playhouse at Stage 74 at the Suffolk Y JCC inaugurates the new season with Godspell, the 1977 Tony nominee and product of renown Broadway composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz. A tribute to the teachings of Jesus, Godspell is a timeless musical tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew. As Schwartz put it, his goal was to have the characters develop “a joyful determination…to carry on the ideas and feelings they have learned during the course of the show.”

COMMACK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO