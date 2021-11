Lauri Markkanen is one of the major Cavs players in the win over the Nuggets. The Cavs were able to get a major early-season win against the Nuggets on Monday night, winning 99-87 in a game that saw the Cavaliers defense step up, alongside Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love. The two bigs carried a bulk of the offensive work while the rest of the team helped limit the Nugget’s defensive abilities. The game was all but over emotionally early, however, when Lauri Markkanen came alive left many speechless.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO