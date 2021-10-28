CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Seoul: N. Korea's Kim Lost 20 Kilograms but Remains Healthy

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), but remains healthy and is trying to boost public loyalty to him in the face of worsening economic problems, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Thursday. The National Intelligence Service...

www.usnews.com

The Independent

Kim Jong-un healthy despite losing 20kg and not using body double, South Korea’s spy agency tells lawmakers

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lost about 20 kilos, but appeared to be doing well with no impact on his health, confirmed South Korea’s intelligence agency.Public appearances of the leader earlier in September showed he looked considerably slimmer, something South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed during a closed-door parliamentary briefing on Thursday.The intelligence agency also said the images of Mr Kim were not those of a body double, as some observers had earlier claimed.NIS officials used artificial intelligence techniques, analysed super-resolution videos of Mr Kim and adopted other methods to investigate the North Korean leader’s condition, two...
WORLD
The Week

North Korea isn't using a Kim Jong Un body double, South Korean intelligence says

Sorry, conspiracy theorists — that really is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un making public appearances, not a body double. South Korea's National Intelligence Service gave lawmakers a private briefing on Thursday about the secretive leader, and said it appears that over the last two years, he's dropped about 44 pounds. While he does have some medical conditions, they are not serious, intelligence found. His weight loss is what prompted some members of the public to speculate that Kim is sick and a body double is being used to trick the masses, but intelligence said that's just not true.
WORLD
Person
Kim Jong Un
CNBC

U.S. nuclear envoy visits S. Korea amid N. Korea missile tension, stalled talks

The U.S. envoy for North Korea arrived in South Korea on Saturday amid stalled denuclearization talks and tension over Pyongyang's recent missile tests. Special Representative Sung Kim's visit came days after North Korea fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), which prompted criticism from Washington and calls for a return to talks aimed at denuclearizing the North in return for U.S. sanctions relief.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

N Korea Slams US for Supporting Taiwan in Nod to Ally China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday accused the Biden administration of raising military tensions with China through its “reckless” backing of Taiwan, and said that the growing U.S. military presence in the region constitutes a potential threat to the North. In comments carried by state media, North...
WORLD
#Seoul#N Korea#Ap#North Korean#Nis#Workers Party
Aviation Week

S. Korean Primes Vie For Missile Defense System; N. Korea Fires SLBM

SEOUL and SINGAPORE—South Korean defense prime contractors Hanwha and LIG Nex1 are competing to provide candidates for the country’s “Korean Iron Dome” project, designated Low Altitude Missile Defense (LAMD) by defense procurement agency DAPA. This is as North Korea fired a new family of submarine... Subscription Required. S. Korean Primes...
MILITARY
thedrive

Hundreds Of South Korean And U.S. Warplanes Are Conducting A Secretive Exercise In Korea

The unpublicized maneuvers are being staged in the wake of a spate of potentially destabilizing missile developments on the peninsula. Amid a simmering ‘missile race’ on the Korean peninsula, South Korea and the United States are running a large-scale air exercise in the region, with around 200 aircraft reportedly involved. The maneuvers represent a return to the large-scale collaboration of this kind between the two nations that was scaled back dramatically as Washington attempted to negotiate with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program. However, with more recent hopes that Pyongyang might resume talks, the current exercise is being run without any media fanfare. North Korea, for its part, has traditionally complained about these kinds of exercises, whatever the scale.
MILITARY
The Independent

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea ranging from the export of seafood and textiles to the cap on imports of refined petroleum products and the ban on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings.A draft resolution circulated to council members and obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press stresses the economic difficulties in North Korea and says these and other sanctions should be lifted “with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population.”The Security Council initially imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Over 200 US, South Korean Warplanes Conducting Secret Operations In Korea Amid Pyongyang’s Missile Test

The U.S. and South Korea are reportedly carrying out a large-scale joint air drill in South Korea, amid tensions in the region following North Korea's recent missile test. Over 200 aircraft are said to be involved in the five-day drill that began Monday. The long-time allies are said to be keeping the aerial exercise low-key as the U.S. efforts to hold talks with North Korea about its nuclear program gain pace, reported The Drive.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Country
South Korea
Asia
Asia
NewsBreak
Pfizer
China
China
oc-breeze.com

Rep. Young Kim releases statement on North Korea missile test

U.S. Representative Young Kim (CA-39) released the following statement on North Korea conducting its eighth missile test this year on Tuesday:. “North Korea’s continued missile tests show they are undeterred in bolstering their nuclear capabilities and cannot be trusted. The potential implications of this are made worse by the fact that President Biden has yet to demonstrate any clear strategy to countering North Korean aggression,” said Congresswoman Young Kim. “We need to get off the sidelines and redouble our efforts to strengthen trilateral US-ROK-Japan cooperation, pressure the Kim regime on its dangerous nuclear weapons program and horrible human rights record and implement a clear strategy to hold North Korea accountable and protect our national security.”
MILITARY
kurv.com

US Urges N. Korea To Stop Missile Tests And Return To Talks

(AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat has urged North Korea to refrain from additional missile tests and resume nuclear diplomacy, days after the North fired off its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years. Sung Kim, the U.S. envoy on North Korea, spoke after meeting with South Korean officials to...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

N.Korea Can Produce More Uranium Than Current Rate, Report Says

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea can get all the uranium it needs for nuclear weapons through its existing Pyongsan mill, and satellite imagery of tailings piles suggests the country can produce far more nuclear fuel than it is, a new academic study concludes. Despite a self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Kakao Pay’s Seoul IPO Raises $1.3B at Top of Range

South Korea’s biggest digital payments platform Kakao Pay raised $1.28 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its range, according to multiple reports on Friday (Oct. 22). The company’s 17 million shares sold at 90,000 won ($76) per share after previous marketing pegged the shares...
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY

