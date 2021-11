Kane Brown made an immediate impression on the country music scene in 2015 when his debut single “Used To Love You Sober,” went top 15 on the country singles chart. It turned out to be only a teaser for what was to come, as his 2016 self-titled full-length album and 2019 follow-up full-length release, “Experiment,” each topped “Billboard” magazine’s Country Album chart and produced five singles that topped either “Billboard’s” Country Singles or Country Airport charts.

