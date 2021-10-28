CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereoclip releases new music video for 'Inner City Angels'

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelgian producer Stereoclip has released a new video for single 'Inner City Angels'. The track, which is described as having themes of "celestial wonder" and hinting "towards the greater good" will be released on streaming platforms on October 29 via Armada Music. The video directed by French filmmaker Alexis...

talentrecap.com

Christina Aguilera Releases New Spanish-Language Single, Music Video

Christina Aguilera has a sexy new single out, and this time, she’s singing in Spanish. The former coach of The Voice just released a new song called “Pa Mis Muchachas,” which translates to “For My Girls” in English. The track is a collaboration with fellow female vocalists Becky G, Nicki...
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Lea Marra & the Dream Catchers Release Spooky, Circus-Themed Music Video

The new music video for Lea Marra & the Dream Catchers’ song “Tight Rope” follows just a few months behind their latest seven-song album, Healing, released in August, yet it is a track off their 2019 release, Bleeding Heart. The video is a spooky, mysterious and somewhat swashbuckling effort depicting a woman running away from something in the forest and ending up at an abandoned circus where she comes upon a fortune teller who reads her fortune charming her into her crystal ball in which the circus thrives with clowns, fire-breathers and freaks along with the band as they are sucked into this dream world Alice in Wonderland-style.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Little Simz Releases Emotional New Music Video For “I Love You, I Hate You”

In a particularly artistic and meticulously crafted music video, British rapper Little Simz provides a vivid picture of her feelings and musical vision and comments on her relationship with her father and other stressors in her life. The video takes place primarily in a darkened room, with many extreme close up shots of the subjects, whether that be her, the man who represents her father, or an unnamed scared looking man. Little Simz circles the man sitting alone at a table, painting pictures on canvases that surround him. Eventually the man gets up and walks away, at which point the video switches to a seeming interrogation between Little Simz and her father. Her father is clearly uncomfortable with all this examination as in the lyrics Little Simz sorts through her complex feelings towards her father and his largely absent role in her life, all with the echoing of the central sample of the song “I love you, I hate you”. Finally in a rather triumphant conclusion to the song, Little Simz is now immersed in light, as the instrumental picks up in intensity with many horns and she comes to the conclusion “I’m not forgivin’ for you, man, I’m forgivin’ for me.”
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Arcanum Sanctum release “Ad Astra” music video

Russian melodic death metal crew Arcanum Sanctum have released a new music video for their track “Ad Astra” — check out the clip below. The track serves as the title-track to their most recent full-length album, which they released last summer. Regarding the band and their latest record, a presser...
MUSIC
#Music Video#Armada Music#Angels#Inner City#Inner City Angels#Belgian#French#Covid#Delicieuse Musique#Piknic Elektronik#Ade
UPI News

Seventeen release 'Attacca' EP, 'Rock with You' music video

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music. The K-pop group released the EP Attacca and a music video for the song "Rock with You" on Friday. The "Rock with You" video shows the members of Seventeen sing and dance as they express their willingness "to do everything and anything" for a loved one and "the heartfelt desire to be with their one and only," according to a press release.
WORLD
mixmag.net

AmyElle releases new track ‘Push It’

DJ and Producer AmyElle returns to the scene with her new cut, ‘Push It’, which was released yesterday. The release comes months after her last single, ‘Feel The Heat’, which has accumulated over 3 million streams on Spotify. ‘Push It’ is a soulful house offering, highlighting 90s rave-inspired elements through...
MUSIC
beintheloopchicago.com

Horror Theme Musicians, Midnight Syndicate, Team Up Again For First Album Together In Over A Decade And Release New Music Video For Halloween Season

Midnight Syndicate has just released a brand new music video for the song Grand Waltz. The song is featured on their latest album, Bloodlines. It is the first studio track music video to feature Ed and Gavin since 2010’s Dark Legacy. Haunted house music, roleplaying game music, and dark music...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Sentinels Release “Embers” Music Video

Sentinels have released a music video for the song “Embers” from their just-released debut album, “Collapse By Design“. The band’s vocalist Josh Hardiman said of this track:. “I cannot understate the sheer effort and creative ingenuity that has been pumped into this record by these guys. I am a very...
MUSIC
Berlin, DE
Arts
Music
Punknews.org

Maid of Ace release new video

Maid Of Ace have released a new video for the song "Nostalgia." That's off Live Fast Or Die, which is out now. You can see the video below.
MUSIC
Awesome 92.3

November 2021 New Music Releases

The Black Friday edition of Record Store Day tops November's list of new music releases with another round of exclusive goodies for vinyl lovers. Elsewhere, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for a follow-up to 2007's massively successful Raising Sand. Steve Perry's eight-track holiday album The Season is the former Journey singer's first collection of seasonal songs and his first complete new work since his 2018 comeback album Traces. Sting, Rod Stewart and Deep Purple also have new studio records on the way.
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Dream Theater release the music video for ‘Awaken The Master’

Dream Theater have dropped the music video for their song “Awaken The Master,” taken from the band’s 15th studio album, “A View From The Top Of The World”, which was released October 22. The album is available digitally and fans will receive an instant download of “The Alien.” To order the album, head to the link – here.
MUSIC
horrorsociety.com

THOMAS CRANE Releases Slasher Dominated Official Music Video for New Single, “Monsters Walk Among Us”!

Musician-turned-filmmaker THOMAS CRANE is jumping back into music, releasing his new single “Monsters Walk Among Us” with an epic new video along with it. Best known as a music video director, and the head of killDevil Films, he has directed videos for TODD LA TORRE of QUEENSRYCHE, SALIVA, KAMELOT, ONCE HUMAN, and many more. With the new single and video, he’s now back in front of the camera, instead of behind it.
MUSIC
West Hawaii Today

3 new music releases to listen to right now

This week’s batch of Big Island music includes singles from Sarah Bethany, Corinne Quinajon, and Esperance. All tracks are available to enjoy now on streaming platforms like Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube. Multiple Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winner Sarah Bethany has released her second single titled “Through the Darkness.” Bethany co-wrote the...
HILO, HI
mixmag.net

Eddington Again releases new single ‘Core 22’

Eddington Again has released a new single titled ‘Core 22’. Formerly living in LA and now based in Berlin, the artist has caught attention for their leftfield pop experiments that take cues from artists such as Santigold and Sampha. Read this next: Not quite '89: The return of clubbing in...
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Rising L.A. artist Jordn Releases New EP & Music Video ‘High Hopes’

Above and beyond, Jordn is a Los Angeles transplant that has a narrow focus with a universal understanding: live with purpose, follow your dreams. Jordn is a native to a relatively unknown island in the Caribbean called Dominica. His sound is equally motivating and poignant, a humbling perspective against the backdrop of a cinematic soundscape. That’s the formula.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nextmosh.com

Set The Sun unveil “New Condition” music video

American-Canadian alt-metal outfit Set The Sun have released the second single from their soon-to-be-announced debut EP. The track, titled “New Condition” features guest vocals from Michael Lessard of The Contortionist, and explores familiar territory to the ideas expressed in the band’s first single, “Invisible.”. Speaking about Lessard’s contributions to “New...
MUSIC
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

A pop superstar releases new music

A pop superstar releases new music and a new unexpected role for a member of The Office. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Teen Daze Announces New Album Interior for December 2021 Release Alongside Album Release Shows, Shares New Music Video for “Swimming”

Jamison Isaak, well known by most as Teen Daze, just released a video for a track off his upcoming record Interior. The pale gradients and saturated hues in Isaak’s video for “Swimming” are paired seamlessly with the calm yet upbeat melody of the track. With the use of VR motion capture and reactive animation, the video instills the desire to dance, while at the same time relaxing. To see this contradicting brilliance, check out the video below.
LOS ANGELES, CA

