Dune offers a compelling spin on Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic

New Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCo-writer and director Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049) takes viewers on the heroic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of a noble family entrusted with protecting the most vital element in the galaxy. Once he arrives on the desert planet Arrakis, he begins to understand...

www.newtimesslo.com

imdb.com

‘Dune’ Has Arrived: How to Watch the Sci-Fi Movie at Home for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Dune” is here! The highly anticipated sci-fi flick arrived on HBO Max on...
MOVIES
oregonconfluence.com

Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ Took Inspiration From Florence, Oregon

You still have time to take part in the City Lights Cinemas and the Siuslaw Public Library District presentation of the “Frank Herbert Dune Celebration,” honoring the historical ties between the Florence dunes and the seminal science fiction classic that influenced a generation of books, music, and films. In 1957,...
OREGON STATE
aiptcomics

‘Dune’ review: Does it do the sci-fi classic justice?

Adapting Frank Herbert’s 1965 seminal sci-fi novel Dune has been daunting a task from Alejandro Jodorowsky’s aborted production in the ‘70s (chronicled in the documentary Jodorowsky’s Dune) to Ridley Scott, who intended to split the ambitious novel into two movies, but ultimately didn’t come to fruition. We eventually did get...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Director Denis Villeneuve Reflects on Filming DUNE & Bringing Frank Herbert’s Universe to Life

Denis Villeneuve shares thoughts on his opus and what it means to him. This is the second feature film based on Frank Herbert’s seminal work, in addition to a limited series for television. Though it is fair to say that the initial reactions to Villeneuve’s rendition of Dune have been mixed, the opinions expressed so far have been generally pretty good ones. Most, if not all, of the critics agree that its strengths are the cinematography and production design.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Dune' Starts Strong at International Box Office, But Will U.S. Audiences Embrace Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic?

Director Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” has collected promising ticket sales internationally, but will box office spice flow in North America?. The Warner Bros. film, a big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel, opens in 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. It would be a solid start considering “Dune,” like the studio’s entire 2021 film slate, is landing simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. That pandemic-era strategy, one that has been controversially received, has contributed to depressed ticket sales for “The Suicide Squad,” the LeBron James sports comedy “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi drama “Reminiscence,” among others. Box office experts predict that ticket sales for “Dune” may be especially strong on Thursday night (for previews) and Friday before slowing down on Saturday and Sunday because the property’s die-hard fans often show up in force on opening day.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sci-Fi Epic ‘Dune’ Arrives, Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch’ To Heat Up Specialty Box Office

The month of October has shown strong box office returns for franchises, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, No Time To Die, and Halloween Kills all opening above $50 million and boasting numbers that would have been respectable even in a pre-pandemic marketplace. The domestic launch of Dune this weekend will test whether the same level of success can come to a new property, which is a riskier proposition even in the best of times.
MOVIES
IGN

Dune Movie Explained: What to Know About the Classic Sci-Fi Novel

Dune is one of the most beloved and celebrated science fiction novels ever published. It's also an incredibly dense book, with many rival factions and characters set against the backdrop of a futuristic human civilization. And that's even before factoring in the many sequels, prequels and spinoffs that have cropped up over the years. Dune movie director Denis Villeneuve definitely has his work cut out for him as he becomes the latest filmmaker to attempt to bring this sprawling saga to life on the big screen. (Read our Dune Part One review.)
MOVIES
SFist

Sci-Fi Author Frank Herbert Lived in This Potrero Hill House When He Wrote ‘Dune’

For $1.6 million, you can own the house where Frank Herbert wrote the 1965 novel Dune, which has yet another Hollywood remake of it opening today. Fun Fact: Science fiction author Frank Herbert was a nighttime editor at the San Francisco Examiner when he wrote Dune, which would become the best-selling science fiction novel of all time. According to an SFGate writeup from last month, Herbert’s son Brian quotes his father in his biography Dreamer of Dune saying, “By writing in the mornings, I gave my best energies to myself,” and that “The Ex got the rest.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksl.com

Review: Spectacular sci-fi epic 'Dune' is a once-in-a-generation movie

ARRAKIS — Movies that feel as huge and monumental as Denis Villeneuve's spectacular "Dune" only come around once in a generation. Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved science-fiction novel is a grandiose cinematic achievement that deserves to be in the same conversation as our most adored movie epics, like "Lord of the Rings," "Star Wars" and even "Lawrence of Arabia."
MOVIES
wealthmanagement.com

Dune Is the Sci-Fi Epic Commodities Traders Have Always Wanted

(Bloomberg) -- The ribald rivalries that define the business world have long served as fodder for prestige television dramas such as Billions and Succession. But director Denis Villeneuve’s new science fiction film Dune, out on Oct. 22 in the U.S., takes inspiration from an unlikely, unsexy corner of capitalism: commodities trading. By spinning a complex tale about family, revenge, and destiny, it has the drag-on effect of making markets compelling and approachable to a slightly wider audience than usual.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Dune’: Denis Villeneuve’s Epic Raises The Bar For Sci-Fi Filmmaking [The Playlist Podcast]

“Dune” is upon us, folks. After a long delay, Denis Villeneuve’s adapation of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel is hitting theaters (…and HBO Max, sigh) this week. Well, Villeneuve’s adaptation of the first half of the novel, to be more specific. And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we discuss whether or not “Dune” is worth your money (spoiler alert: it is), and also, if you should skip the theaters and just watch it on HBO Max instead (spoiler alert: you shouldn’t)?
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Dune': Is Denis Villeneuve's Sci-Fi Epic Streaming or in Theaters?

October 22 marks the release of the highly anticipated sci-fi film Dune. Co-written and directed by Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, this movie will adapt Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel Dune--or rather it will adapt the first half since the novel is over 600 pages. This new...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dune Ending: How The Sci-Fi Blockbuster Splits The Book In Half, And What’s Coming In The Future

SPOILER WARNING: The following contains massive spoilers for the ending of Dune. If you have not yet seen the film, read on at your own risk!. With Dune fans having immense confidence in the vision of writer/director Denis Villeneuve to create a proper big screen treatment of the beloved book, the new blockbuster has generated two big questions in the run up to its release. While it was announced that the film would only be adapting approximately half of author Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, it was left unclear A) if the movie was officially getting a sequel, and B) exactly what point in the book would be treated as a stopping point. Sadly, at the time of writing this article we still don’t have an answer to the former query, but the release of the feature has obviously answered the latter… and has our brains spinning about what’s potentially to come.
MOVIES

