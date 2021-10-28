CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC Host Asks Chicago Mayor Why Alec Baldwin Shooting Gets More Coverage Than Chicago Violence

By Jackson Richman
mediaite.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning Joe co-host Mike Barnicle asked Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday why the shooting by Alec Baldwin last week on a movie set has gotten more media coverage than the regular occurrence of gunfire in the Windy City. “Mayor Lightfoot, I’m sure you’re aware of the massive amount...

www.mediaite.com

