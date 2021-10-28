CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explainer-Why Japan’s election is a bigger deal than it looks

By Stephanie Nebehay, Francesco Guarascio
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, faces a tightrope general election on Sunday that could see his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lose its majority in the powerful lower house. The LDP is certain to remain in power thanks to its Komeito coalition partner, but a...

