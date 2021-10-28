CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrats seeking maximum fairness

Cover picture for the articleThis letter is in response to Republicans Essmann and Stusek's letter trying to justify carving up the state so that Republicans have both of Montana's seats in Congress. Some simple math shows how Republicans are putting party power above simple...

