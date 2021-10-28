Six Thoughts On A Thursday

There is not way sugarcoat it: football is a brutal sport. Especially at the NFL level. With grown men running as fast they can and hitting as hard as possible, injuries are part of the game. Every year we see a team’s season derailed due to a major injury to a star player. A perfect example of this is the Seattle Seahawks. Without Russell Wilson and Chris Carson, they have no chance to live up to the expectations that everyone had for them coming into this season.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO