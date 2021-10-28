CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

StormTrack Weather: Sunny Skies and cool temperatures

By Nichole Gomez
KVIA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning! High pressure will remain dominant for the next...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Will there be snow this November? Weather expert's prediction

November has rolled around quickly and there's been a noticeable drop in temperature. Following a balmy and wet October, the chill in the air and frosty mornings have come as a bit of a shock. But what can we expect from the rest of the month – will there be...
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Cold front bringing cool temps & rain today

A cold front will bring rainy and cooler weather across the area this afternoon and evening. Temperatures should fall into the 50s and 60s by late today and remain stuck in the 50s all the way through Thursday with lingering showers. A sunny, cool and dry pattern follows for Friday through early next week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Stormtrack Weather
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny And Cold Day Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A sunny and cold day is ahead. Beautiful day from start to finish but cold. Temperatures only reach the middle 40s by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/0CVKwga22n — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 3, 2021 Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the low 40s by the afternoon. By Friday, temperatures reach the 50s as sunny skies continue. Starting Sunday, temperatures reach the 60s.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Likely Ahead Of Cold Front

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — After a very wet, messy and cloudy Tuesday, South Florida enjoyed a dry start to Wednesday. However, some showers will be possible across the Keys later and stray showers may move in across parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County. But the rain chance will be low as compared to Tuesday. It’s been a milder start with mid to upper 70s and with more sunshine expected today, highs will climb to the low 80s this afternoon. King Tides return Wednesday and there will be the potential for saltwater coastal flooding around high tide times.  The next high tide takes place around 7AM...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A low chance of a stray shower. However, as the disturbance that brought us showers slides to the south, we’ll start to see some slow clearing from the north; locations north of I-20 could see sunny skies by mid to late afternoon before sunset. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s […]
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Isolated morning snow showers: Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Get ready for another chilly day on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s forecast is again calling for highs in the low 40s with light winds and a chance for some areas to see isolated snow showers before noon. Skies will see some clearing afterwards with partly sunny conditions likely the rest of the day. Overnight lows could fall below freezing, so make sure to take precautions with any vulnerable outdoor plants. For Friday, expect highs to climb back into the upper 40s with more sunshine.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFLA

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Next big system arrives tomorrow with heavy rain

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Clouds are already increasing ahead of tomorrow’s system. Expect extra clouds around today with a 30% chance of afternoon and evening showers. These showers will be mostly light to moderate rain. Highs will still make it into the low 80s this afternoon. Rain begins to increase overnight with lows in the […]
TAMPA, FL
Denver Post

Denver weather: Clear skies return, temperatures begin to climb Wednesday

Denver received some moisture on Tuesday, but it wasn’t much. Still, 0.07 inches of light rain at the airport is almost as much as all of October’s 0.08 inches of precipitation at DIA. Dense fog will begin the day on Wednesday for Weld, Morgan, Logan, Sedgwick and Phillips Counties. According...
DENVER, CO
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 today in Longmont

Longmont should see clear skies and warmer temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 31. Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 37.
LONGMONT, CO
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Sunny skies, slightly above average temperatures

Look for morning clouds to give way to sunny afternoon skies Wednesday. Temperatures should remain at, or slightly above, average. A series of storm systems continue to bring showers to our north. One storm may travel far enough south for us to get rain in our region Monday night into Tuesday. Surf forecast for L.A. […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Camera

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 today in Boulder

Boulder should see clear skies and warmer temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 57 and an overnight low of 34. Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 and an overnight low of 40.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy