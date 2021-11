877 Broadway Ave., Seaside 747-1106, otherbrotherbeer.com. One of the flagship businesses in the revitalization of downtown Seaside, Other Brother opened in October 2019, just months before the Covid pandemic upended everything. But Other Brother, fueled by a loyal fan base, has continued thriving and become a go-to spot for the younger set in Seaside, who are many. Part of that has come through building a connection with their customers, like on weekly Wednesday “vinyl nights,” where customers can bring their own records to spin. “We’re genuine about our commitment to community – everything we do is driven by bringing people together,” says co-owner and operations manager Mike Nevares.

SEASIDE, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO