For the past nearly 40 years, the best Josh Brolin movies have been those that have allowed the second-generation actor to show off his dynamic and versatile acting skills, charm, and all-around likability. No matter if he’s playing a teenage heartthrob in The Goonies, the Mad Titan himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or an everyman who find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time in No Country For Old Men, Brolin continues to be one of the most exciting names in show business. Below is a rather extensive list of more than a dozen offerings. And yes, that includes all you need to know about how to watch Dune streaming.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO