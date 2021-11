Ron Rivera said Monday he's sticking with Taylor Heinicke as Washington’s starting quarterback after the team’s upcoming bye week. “I think that he’s being productive for the most part,” Rivera said. "The one area we’ve got to get better on, obviously, and it’s kind of stood out in the last few weeks is we’ve got to be better in red zone. We’ve got to come down and when we get chances to make plays down there, we’ve got to make those plays.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO