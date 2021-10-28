MP whose seat is critical to the next election QUITS on the floor of Parliament in emotional moment

Labor MP for Parramatta Julie Owens has announced she will quit at the next election.

The 63-year-old former record industry executive - who was first elected to the seat in 2004 - said she wants to spend more time with her grandchildren.

'I'm announcing today that I won't be re-contesting the seat of Parramatta at the next election,' she said in an emotional resignation speech in Parliament on Thursday.

'I'm now in my 18th year as the member for Parramatta and I can honestly say I've loved every single minute of it.

'I'm approaching retirement age and the time has come for me to spend more time with my family and particularly my grandchildren who don't necessarily think being a politician is the best thing in the world because they miss their grandma quite a lot.'

Parramatta is a marginal seat in western Sydney that will be targeted by the Liberals at the election due before May.

Ms Owens - who was Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Independent Record Labels from 2000 to 2004 - retained the seat with a tight 3.5 margin at the 2019 election.

A preselection process will take place to determine Labor's candidate for the seat.