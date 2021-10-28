CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfing champion Mick Fanning sells two Coolangatta investment properties in a multi-sale for $6million

By J. Peterson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Surfing legend Mick Fanning has made a cool $6million off the sale of two coastal properties.

According to Real Estate, the former world surfing champ unloaded two Coolangatta investment properties in a multi-sale.

In 2006, he paid $1.2million for a block of flats at 217 Boundary Street, and in 2005, he paid $1.39million for flats at 219 Boundary Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n9HGB_0cfOsqxC00
Cashed up: Surfing legend Mick Fanning has made a cool $6million off the sale of two coastal properties

As a result, he's netted an impressive $3.41million from the $6million sale.

Fanning recently bought an incredible $3million home on the Gold Coast.

The contemporary three-bedroom house features an indoor skate ramp, home gym and infrared sauna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPPiJ_0cfOsqxC00
Investment: In 2006, he paid $1.2million for a block of flats at 217 Boundary Street

The 40-year-old sportsman purchased the 1,269-square-metre property ahead of its planned auction date.

The single-level home fronts the Currumbin Creek, and is located just 400 metres from the beach.

The property's 3ft plywood skate ramp is situated in an air-conditioned room.

Mick, who hails from Sydney's Penrith, is one of Australia's most cerebrated surfers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJe2F_0cfOsqxC00
Cha ching: In 2005, Fanning paid $1.39million for flats at 219 Boundary Street

He survived a shark attack during a competition in South Africa in 2015, an incident which made global headlines.

Mick is engaged to American model Breeana Randall, 28, and the pair welcomed a son, Xander Dean, in August last year.

Before that, he was married to Karissa Dalton until early 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM1jP_0cfOsqxC00
Sold! The 40-year-old recently bought an incredible $3million home on the Gold Coast

