Sunrise newsreader and former Miss World Australia Amber Laidler announces she's expecting her first child with AFL star husband Jeremy

By Monique Friedlander
 7 days ago

Channel Seven newsreader Amber Laidler (née Greasley) is expecting her first child with her AFL star husband Jeremy.

The former Miss World Australia announced the happy news on Wednesday, sharing an Instagram photo of herself touching her baby bump as she and Jeremy posed in the mirror of a glamorous hotel room.

'The best little staycay, just the three of us,' Sunrise presenter Amber wrote in the caption, tagging Sydney's ritzy Crown hotel.

Baby joy! Channel Seven newsreader Amber Laidler (left) is expecting her first child with her AFL star husband Jeremy (right). She announced the happy news on Wednesday, sharing this Instagram photo of the couple alongside the caption: 'The best little staycay, just the three of us' 

Amber accompanied her caption with a blue heart emoji and a baby emoji - apparently confirming she's pregnant with a boy.

She also added a solo photo of herself posing on the side with her baby bump on display in a skin-tight black dress.

Many of Amber's celebrity friends commented on her post, including former fellow beauty queen Erin Holland, who wrote: 'I am so bloody excited for you guys!'

Bumping along nicely! She also added a solo photo of herself posing on the side with her baby bump on display in a skin-tight black dress
Ready to be a daddy! Former Sydney Swans player Jeremy uploaded a similar post to his Instagram page, writing: 'Baby Laids coming soon,' he wrote, adding a blue heart emoji and baby emoji

Supermodel and fellow WAG Meghan Gale added: 'Look at that gorgeous little bump. So happy for you guys.'

Former Sydney Swans player Jeremy uploaded a similar post to his Instagram page, writing: 'Baby Laids coming soon,' he wrote, adding a blue heart emoji and baby emoji.

Amber and Jeremy married in November 2017 at a glamorous, star-studded ceremony in Melbourne.

Fairytale wedding: Amber and Jeremy married in November 2017 at a glamorous, star-studded ceremony in Melbourne 
Successful: Amber has made a name for herself as a reporter and producer at Seven News after stepping away from the beauty pageant circuit

Amber has made a name for herself as a reporter at Seven News after stepping away from the beauty pageant circuit.

She won Miss World Australia in 2011, before going on to study journalism.

The WAG graduated from Sydney's Macleay College in 2017 and has since gone on to interview the likes of Margot Robbie.

During her time with Seven, Amber has worked as an Assistant Chief of Staff and even a producer and reporter for Sunrise.

New career: Amber won Miss World Australia in 2011, before going on to study journalism 

