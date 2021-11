ATLANTA -- Veterans Day is right around the corner, and the World of Coca-Cola is honoring members of the Armed Forces and their families with a special offer. Military members -- active duty, reserves and retirees -- can enjoy a visit to World of Coca-Cola free of charge year-round, but on Veterans Day, World of Coca-Cola plans to show some extra gratitude to the men and women who serve our country. From Nov. 5-14, the Atlanta attraction is extending members of the Armed Forces a special offer to purchase up to four general admission tickets at half-price.

