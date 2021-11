I just wanted to tell you how much I enjoy reading your stories. My Dad is a WWII veteran and he is still living in the upstate in Central, SC. I take him to lunch 3 times per week. We sit and talk. Sometimes he gets sad about missing my Mom and being lonely. Lately, after reading your stories it peeks my curiosity about his time in the service and I will ask him about it. He perks right up! Some of his stories are so funny like yours and we part ways after lunch on such a high note. Are you in the upstate? Maybe you could join us some time? Dad was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division. He arrived late to WWII, coming from the Philippines, landing on Okinawa 3 days before the Treaty was signed with Japan.

CENTRAL, SC ・ 11 HOURS AGO