Public Health

Ukraine’s capital tightens restrictions due to spike in coronavirus cases

By Reuters
 6 days ago
KYIV (Reuters) – Residents of the Ukrainian capital will have to present vaccine certificates to use restaurants, gyms and public transport from Monday, the city authorities announced on Thursday after the country reported new record high daily COVID-19 cases. The health ministry said Ukraine registered a record 26,071 new...

