AUD/USD Forecast: Bullish Near October High

By Valeria Bednarik
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Australian inflation unexpectedly surged at its fastest pace since 2015 in Q3. Equities fell amid speculation central banks will accelerate tapering before year-end. AUD/USD is poised to extend its rally beyond the 0.7550 price zone. The AUD/USD pair moved further closer to its monthly high, trading as high as...

