The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old Missing Person Andy Zayas Ramos. He was last seen at 1:00 P.M., on Monday, November 1st, 2021, on the 71XX block of Jackson Street. He is 5’11”, 150 lbs., gray hair and brown eyes. He likes to frequent...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO