PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES, SAMIR MULLICK, MD, SC AND DR. SAMIR MULLICK AGREE TO PAY OVER $700,000 TO RESOLVE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS
Acting United States Attorney Richard. G. Frohling announced on October 27, 2021 that Samir Mullick, MD, SC, which does business as Pediatric Associates, and its owner Dr. Samir Mullick, agreed to pay $706,599 to resolve allegations that Pediatric Associates submitted false claims to Medicaid for unnecessary treatment and visits....www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0