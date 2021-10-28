PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES, SAMIR MULLICK, MD, SC AND DR. SAMIR MULLICK AGREE TO PAY OVER $700,000 TO RESOLVE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS

The Richmond County Bar Association (RCBA) Judiciary Committee takes strong offense to Judge Castorina’s recent derogatory and misleading comments attempting to impugn its judicial candidate screening work. The committee is comprised of attorneys from varied areas of practice, with varied experience, from differing socio-economic status, and differing political affiliations. It has a long-established procedure for the evaluation of judicial candidates, which has been uniformly applied over the years to candidates for Civil Court, Supreme Court, and the Appellate Division. The committee operates confidently to encourage the full disclosure of information between it and the candidates, candid discussion between the committee members during the evaluation process and to assuredly insulate committee members from any repercussions.

