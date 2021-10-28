CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PEDIATRIC ASSOCIATES, SAMIR MULLICK, MD, SC AND DR. SAMIR MULLICK AGREE TO PAY OVER $700,000 TO RESOLVE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Acting United States Attorney Richard. G. Frohling announced on October 27, 2021 that Samir Mullick, MD, SC, which does business as Pediatric Associates, and its owner Dr. Samir Mullick, agreed to pay $706,599 to resolve allegations that Pediatric Associates submitted false claims to Medicaid for unnecessary treatment and visits....

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Claims Act#Health And Safety#Medicaid#Pediatric Associates#Sc#American#Oig
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

