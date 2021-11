MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday’s closure of the beltline at the I/39-90 exit is part of the long-term reconstruction of I-39/90 and the Beltline interchange. There are two different projects happening at the same time, making quite a mess for drivers. There’s the construction of the flex-lane and there’s the long-term reconstruction and expansion of the interstate. But both projects are finally nearing an end.

