A Boise woman was arrested for allegedly stealing belongings from the body of a deceased security guard who was killed in a shooting at a mall last week. Mary Alyce Scarbrough, 54, was charged with destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, malicious injury to property, and theft, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office records. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO