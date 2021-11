Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Monday. A 49-year-old man was found fatally shot in Austin on the West Side, according to Chicago police. About 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the first block of North Long Avenue and found the man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital. His name has not yet been released.

