CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

We Are OFK featured in yesterday’s State of Play for PS5

By Marques
gamingideology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s state of affairs was also We are OFK presented. Here we...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
seasonedgaming.com

PlayStation Announces State of Play for PS4 and PS5 Next Week

PlayStation Announces State of Play for PS4 and PS5 Next Week. PlayStation has announced their next State of Play which is set to broadcast on Wednesday, October 27th at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm BST. According to PlayStation, the show should run for approximately 20 minutes and will...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Stadia's State Share Feature Comes To DOOM Eternal

State Share is among the handful of platform exclusive features that Stadia offers, and now you can use it with DOOM Eternal. Today Google and Bethesda have announced that DOOM Eternal will gain State Share compatibility through the all-new Horde Mode. In this new mode, players will need to defend...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Final Fantasy XVI Release Date: Will we find out during today's State of Play?

The next entry into Square Enix's Final Fantasy series is on the way and fans are eager to find out more about Valisthea and the Blight. The only issue we have at the moment is that we don't know when it's coming out - we don't have a solid release date for Final Fantasy XVI at the moment. Thankfully, that might change soon... Here's what you need to know...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Play#Indie Pop#Ofk
gamingideology.com

Death’s Door RPG Announced During State of Play

Who would have thought that one day we would embody a crow in a RPG ? Nobody probably. Still the studio sour nerve did it with his new title death gate, announced during Situation, this Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The title is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Nintendo Switch Nov 23. However, you can already find it at pc, Xbox One and Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

October PS5 and PS4 State of Play Reactions - Beyond 723

On IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Lucy O'Brien, Jada Griffin, and Mark Medina to react live to October's PS5 and PS4 State of Play, covering the biggest announcements, the lack of certain games we hoped to see, and our general impressions of the reveals. We discuss the new PS5 and PS4 trailers for Death's Door, Bugsnax's upcoming expansion, Little Devil Inside, a new Star Ocean, and much more. We also dip into community reactions to the State of Play, why it didn't quite hit the mark for us, and more. But this week was also filled with plenty of other PlayStation news, so we also discuss Returnal's new save state mode in the Returnal 2.0 update, as well as new details about Horizon Forbidden West's exploration and traversal, and more. Plus we offer our impressions of playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy so far, along with why we're excited to jump into the GTA Trilogy being released next month. And if you're looking for more places to enjoy the show, check out Podcast Beyond! on all available platforms: https://linktr.ee/podcastbeyond This episode was filmed live immediately after the State of Play, but we'll be back to our normal show next week, so apologies for no timestamps!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

State of Play Announces Bugsnax Update

The studio Young horses announced during the Situation from Wednesday 27 October 2021 a free update in front of bugsnax called the island of Bigsnax. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2022. We tell you everything in this article!. The base. Be prepared...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PCGamesN

Why we need the PS5-only Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC

If you walk into seemingly any corner shop in England and head to the refrigerators you’ll find rows upon rows of energy drinks. Vile cans with gaudy packaging and nonsensical extreme sports affiliates, loaded with so much sugar that even your teeth feel like they’re buzzing after a few gulps. One of the biggest brands is Monster, and you’ll recognise its logo – three vertical claw marks, often in neon green against a black background – in countless places outside of corner shops, including motorsports events, the UFC, and in esports. It’s also one of the only available beverages in the world of Death Stranding, and protagonist Sam Porter Bridges drinks gallons of it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One details, including new Warzone Pacific Caldera map

Attention all PlayStation players, it’s time to rise on every front, as Call of Duty: Vanguard is nearly here! Starting November 5 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 experience an epic, international Campaign, signature Call of Duty Multiplayer combat, and a franchise-first Zombies crossover marking the continuation of the Dark Aether saga.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Players’ Choice: Vote for October 2021’s best new game

Welcome back! We’re live with another Players’ Choice poll as we inch ever-closer to the end of 2021… but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got quite the selection this time — I’m torn between a few picks myself, but I dare not skew the results so you’ll just have to guess which ones I’m deliberating over.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: PlayStation Now games for November: Mafia: Definitive Edition, Celeste, Final Fantasy IX, Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Crime sprees, perilous mountain climbs, fantastical battles, and questionable delivery skills await with PlayStation Now’s November lineup. Mafia: Definitive Edition, Celeste, Final Fantasy IX and Totally Reliable Delivery Service all await subscribers starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 2. Let’s take a closer look at each. Mafia: Definitive Edition. The Definitive Edition...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Guardians of the Galaxy Detailed Technical Analysis

Digital Foundry also did a detailed technology analysis Guardians of the Universe compiled. This shows that we can enjoy the actionadventure on the nextgen consoles in 1080p at 60 frames per second or in 4K at 30 frames per second. Guardians of the Universe was released on October 26 for...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

State of Play set for October 27 featuring 20 minutes of third-party games

Sony Interactive Entertainment will host a 20-minute State of Play broadcast on October 27 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, the company announced. You will be able to watch it on YouTube (English, Japanese) and Twitch. The broadcast will focus on announcements and updates for upcoming third-party games...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

We Are OFK Confirmed for PS4 & PS5 at PlayStation’s State of Play

Today, at PlayStation’s October 2021 State of Play livestream, We Are OFK was announced to be coming to PlayStation platforms. During the stream, a new trailer was unveiled showcasing the audio-visual experience in action. Interestingly, the title focuses upon the biographical trials and tribulations of the eponymous indie-rock band, OFK.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date: Will we find out during today's State of Play?

Wands at the ready, students... Hogwarts Legacy is a game a lot of people have been waiting for - for a long time, too! Set in the 1800s, this is going to be an open-world game that lets you become a Wizard or Witch in the Wizarding World brought to life by the Harry Potter series and the more-recent Fantastic Beasts movies. It could be fantastic if it's done right and we can't wait to learn more about it. But... When does it come out? We're still waiting on a release date for Hogwarts Legacy, aren't we?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy