We Are OFK featured in yesterday’s State of Play for PS5

On IGN's weekly PlayStation show, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Lucy O'Brien, Jada Griffin, and Mark Medina to react live to October's PS5 and PS4 State of Play, covering the biggest announcements, the lack of certain games we hoped to see, and our general impressions of the reveals. We discuss the new PS5 and PS4 trailers for Death's Door, Bugsnax's upcoming expansion, Little Devil Inside, a new Star Ocean, and much more. We also dip into community reactions to the State of Play, why it didn't quite hit the mark for us, and more. But this week was also filled with plenty of other PlayStation news, so we also discuss Returnal's new save state mode in the Returnal 2.0 update, as well as new details about Horizon Forbidden West's exploration and traversal, and more. Plus we offer our impressions of playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy so far, along with why we're excited to jump into the GTA Trilogy being released next month. And if you're looking for more places to enjoy the show, check out Podcast Beyond! on all available platforms: https://linktr.ee/podcastbeyond This episode was filmed live immediately after the State of Play, but we'll be back to our normal show next week, so apologies for no timestamps!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO