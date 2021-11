Neil B. Minkoff, MD: Let me pull this back a little, because I want to touch on a couple of things Dr Bakris said earlier. One is the primary care doctor being underwhelmed by the treatment paradigm. And earlier, you said something like, “I already put them on an ACE [angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor], I’m done.” Maybe you could talk a little about blood pressure management, ACEs and ARBs [angiotensin receptor blockers] and so on, and why the primary care doctors are underwhelmed compared with what you know.

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO