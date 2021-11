In a stark departure from the moves of the major vaccine manufacturers, Merck is making the drug widely available to the whole world. The company has signed deals with several Indian manufacturers, and the drug will be manufactured and sold in over 100 countries, mainly in Africa and Asia. The company itself expects to produce 10 million courses by the end of this year, although it’s still waiting on local regulators’ green light. This is great news for economically developing countries, where a cheap and effective treatment could help bridge the gap as they await vaccines—and it’s especially notable as the first Covid-19 drug in a pill you can pop. Remdesivir, the only currently approved antiviral treatment in the US and UK, has useful but lackluster effects: It doesn’t save lives, but it does speed up recovery. It also requires delivery through an IV, and is costly and finicky to manufacture.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO