Regular fans of Fox & Friends First may notice an absence from the show in the weeks ahead. That's because one of the show's anchors, Jilian Mele, announced on Oct. 29 that that show would be her last with the network. During her final segment, Jilian held back tears as she explained why she had decided to leave, and how grateful she was to the team at Fox News for the support they'd shown her.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO