GUERNSEY — A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured this morning and later transported to the Platte County Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. On October 28, at 8:53 a.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle collision. The collision occurred around milepost 14.9 on Highway 26 in the town of Guernsey, Wyoming, according a WHP press release.

