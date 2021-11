This past weekend was more relaxing than normal for Denver Broncos fans. After all, they didn't have to stress about a Broncos defeat on Sunday, since the team had already embarrassed itself on Thursday Night Football by way of a 17-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns and its second-string quarterback, Denver castoff Case Keenum. But while watching other NFL games play out yesterday, many boosters occupied themselves on Twitter by calling for the head of head coach Vic Fangio, as they've done regularly since the Broncos' three-game winning streak to start the 2021 campaign devolved into what is now four consecutive losses.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO