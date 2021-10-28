CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

By JARI TANNER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia has reported third-quarter profit above analyst expectations on increasing sales of 5G technology and trimmed costs....

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

World’s biggest shipper Maersk reports 68% rise in revenue

The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

Roku Q3 Revenue Up 51% but Misses Wall Street Expectations, Hits 56.4 Million Active Accounts

Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pekka Lundmark
Reuters

ViacomCBS edges past quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 4 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC.O), on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by more subscriber additions to its fast-growing streaming platforms and strong advertising sales. Revenue rose 13% to $6.61 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected $6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Semiconductors#Helsinki#Ap
Reuters

GameStop gets new $500 mln asset-based credit facility

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Videogame retailer GameStop Corp (GME.N) said on Thursday it entered into a new $500 million global asset-based revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks. Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Bird CEO eyes further e-scooter expansion after going public

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Electric scooter rental company Bird Rides plans to use most of the cash raised from merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to expand to new cities and grow its business in existing markets, the company's top executive said. Bird is poised to merge with...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Adds 4.3M Global Streaming Subs to Hit Nearly 47M, Strikes Paramount+ Deal With T-Mobile

ViacomCBS added 4.3 million global streaming subscribers in its third quarter ended in September, driven by the Paramount+ service, to reach nearly 47 million global paid users, the entertainment company reported on Thursday. It had ended the second quarter with more than 42 million global paid streaming customers after adding about 6.5 million in the April-June period. For the third quarter, analysts had on average forecast 3.9 million additions. In the first quarter, running from January through March, the company had added 6.0 million. Also on Thursday, the conglomerate unveiled a new streaming distribution deal. xxx In its third-quarter earnings report, ViacomCBS posted...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Motley Fool

Is Semler Scientific Stock Still a Buy After Its Earnings Miss?

The company dropped nearly 25% after it missed on both the top and bottom lines. Regardless of this fall, the investment thesis remains intact. While investors might not want to buy the dip, Semler Scientific has promise. Shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) -- a medical device software company providing innovative...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Avis Budget (CAR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy