Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

Facebook is going all-in on the metaverse. The company rebranded last week as Meta as it looks to build out the virtual universe and further incorporate virtual and augmented reality with social media. The metaverse is not a new concept, but it is one gaining traction with a wider audience.
The world’s biggest shipping company, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk reported Tuesday a sharp rise in earnings amid strong worldwide demand for shipments of goods as the economy bounces back from the coronavirus pandemic.The Copenhagen-based company said revenue grew nearly 68% in the third quarter, to a record-high $16.6 billion, up from $9.9 billion in the same three-month period last year. It reported profits of $5.5 billion, up from $947 million in the same period last year.“In the ongoing exceptional market situation, with high demand in the U.S. and global disruptions to the supply chains, we continued to increase capacity...
Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected.
The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share.
Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss.
On average, Wall Street...
Nov 4 (Reuters) - ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC.O), on Thursday posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by more subscriber additions to its fast-growing streaming platforms and strong advertising sales. Revenue rose 13% to $6.61 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average had expected $6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv...
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Thursday cut its 2021 sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by as much as $5 billion, as it struggles to ramp up production of its two-dose inoculation, sending its shares down 11% in premarket trading. The company said it was now expecting...
A private gauge of China's services sector activity maintained robust growth in October, hitting its highest level since July amid the weeklong National Day holiday and relaxation of social-distancing measures.
The three stocks all share early-mover advantages and have had impressive share and revenue growth over the past five years. Innovative Industrial Properties and Brookfield Renewable Partners also offer solid dividends. There's a lot of noise that comes with making daily moves in the market. Stocks go up and down,...
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Videogame retailer GameStop Corp (GME.N) said on Thursday it entered into a new $500 million global asset-based revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks. Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Electric scooter rental company Bird Rides plans to use most of the cash raised from merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to expand to new cities and grow its business in existing markets, the company's top executive said. Bird is poised to merge with...
ViacomCBS added 4.3 million global streaming subscribers in its third quarter ended in September, driven by the Paramount+ service, to reach nearly 47 million global paid users, the entertainment company reported on Thursday.
It had ended the second quarter with more than 42 million global paid streaming customers after adding about 6.5 million in the April-June period. For the third quarter, analysts had on average forecast 3.9 million additions. In the first quarter, running from January through March, the company had added 6.0 million.
Also on Thursday, the conglomerate unveiled a new streaming distribution deal. xxx
In its third-quarter earnings report, ViacomCBS posted...
The company dropped nearly 25% after it missed on both the top and bottom lines. Regardless of this fall, the investment thesis remains intact. While investors might not want to buy the dip, Semler Scientific has promise. Shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) -- a medical device software company providing innovative...
(Reuters) -Mondelez International Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as price increases for its biscuits and snacks coupled with strong demand from emerging markets helped it beat estimates in the third quarter. The Oreo cookie maker has seen demand bounce back across China, India, Brazil and other emerging...
CAR - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings of $10.74 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 55.7% and the year-ago quarter’s figure by more than 100%. Total revenues of $3 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 7.4% and improved 96% year over year. The top line was backed by increased revenues per day and rise in rental days.
