Trussville, AL

Obituary: Betty Channell Hocutt (February 19, 1935 ~ October 13, 2021)

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 6 days ago

Betty Channell Hocutt, 86, went home to be with the Lord on October 13, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNia7_0cfOfqYt00

Betty Channell Hocutt

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Joe Edd Hocutt, Sr., her parents Wilson Dewey Channell and Verdie Liles Channell, and brothers Bill Channell and Bob Channell.  She is survived by her children Marlene Lovelady (Scott), Joe Hocutt, Jr. (Catherine), Darlene Watson (George), Edwin Hocutt (Vicki).  Grandchildren Scott Lovelady (Jenni), Keith Lovelady (Tara), Logan Hocutt (Nicole), Julia Hocutt, Trey Watson, and Courtney Hocutt. Great-granddaughter Allie Scott Lovelady.  Siblings Brownee Channell (Robbie), Bailey Channell (Linda), Barney Channell, Ben Channell, and Brenda Witt (Don), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Monday, October 18, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a Chapel Service at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Trussville, AL.  Graveside services immediately followed Chapel Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations were made to Golden Rule Chapter #6, 1075 Oak Grove Road Springville, AL 35146. Attn: Madron Ramey, Treasurer.

