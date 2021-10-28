M(h)aol release “No One Ever Talks To Us” video

Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...

SOCIETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO