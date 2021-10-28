M(h)aol release “No One Ever Talks To Us” video

Back in 2018, Kid Dynamite/None More Black frontman Jason Shevchuk and the great punk/indie producer Will Yip released a collaborative album as Former Member, and now they've just followed that with a sophomore LP, Manageable Scratches, out today digitally on Yip's Memory Music label, with vinyl scheduled for March 14, 2022 (pre-order). Here's what Jason had to say about this album:
In this bonus episode of The Punknews Podcast, John G spoke to Brenna Red of The Last Gang. they talked about the band's new album, Iggy Pop, record collecting, and reggae! Check out the interview below!
UK punk band Boss, made up of Jonah Falco of Fucked Up, Maxime Smadja of Rixe, Charle Manning Walker of Chubby and The Gang, The Chisel's Nick Sarnella, and Amaury Benitez, have released a new song. The song is called "Cash 'Em In" and features an intro from Cal Craham of The Chisel. It is off their upcoming 7-inch of the same name out December 3 via Static Shock Records. Boss released Steel Box 45 in 2018. Check out the song below.
Montreal based emo band Gulfer have released a new song. The song is called "End of the World" and is out digitally via Topshelf Records and Royal Mountain Records. Gulfer released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the song below.
Young Guv has announced that a double album, GUV III and GUV IV is on the way. The first album GUV III will be out March 11, 2022 via Run For Cover Records and Hand Drawn Dracula. GUV IV will be out later in 2022. A video for the first single "Lo Lo Lonely" has also been released. Young Guv will be touring the US with Narrow Head starting this month and released GUV 1 and GUV II in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Metalcore giants Killswitch Engage are giving their 2004 album The End of Heartache -- their third album and first with lead vocalist Howard Jones -- a 140g deluxe 2LP reissue on solid silver and black vinyl with bonus tracks, redesigned art, and a custom etching on side D by bassist Mike D'Antonio, limited and numbered. Originally released on Roadrunner, the reissue is coming via Run Out Groove and it's the album's first time pressed on vinyl in North America. The album's set to hit shelves in December, and you can pre-order it now in our store. Tracklist below.
Green Day have released a video for "Basket Case" that was recorded as a BBC Live Session in 1994. The song is off their upcoming live album The BBC Sessions that will be out December 10. Green Day will be touring Europe and the UK with the Hella Mega Tour in 2022 and released Father of All Motherfuckers in 2020. Check out the video below.
Potty Mouth have announced that they are breaking up after ten years being a band. They have also announced that they will be releasing a final EP called 1% Happier that will be out November 19 via Get Better Records. The band released a statement that reads,. "Hey everyone! We...
Spanish Love Songs have released a Blink-182 cover. It is called "I Miss You (Doom and Gloom)". The song is out now digitally via Pure Noise Records. Spanish Love Songs released Brave Faces Everyone in 2020. Check out the song below.
The Last Gang have released a video for "Gimme Action". The video was directed by Vicente Cordero. The song is off their album Noise Noise Noise that was released last month via Fat Wreck Chords. Punknews recently spoke with Brenna Red about the new album and you can check that out the interview here. Check out the video below.
Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.”
The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.”
“To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful...
“Extra” spoke with Brandy, Eve, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton as they promoted their new series “Queens.”. Brandy opened up about the pressures of making the show. Calling Eve a “legendary rapper,” she said, “I’m rapping with a real rapper.”. “Queens” premieres October 19 on ABC.
300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
Black men have been sharing stories of racism they have experienced at nightclub doors on social media.Last week, a Twitter user asked Black men to share the “worst excuse” they have heard from bouncers when being denied entry to a venue.The tweet has since received more than 4,000 responses, with men coming forward with their stories.Some said they had been turned away because of what they were wearing, even when they had kept to the venue’s dress code. One user shared a picture of his patterned white shirt, which a bouncer told him was “too much”.Got turned away cause my...
On Tuesday, the 29-year-old rapper shared the news on Instagram that she's purchased a home in New York City. To celebrate, she posted a photo of herself standing in the foyer with her arms in the air. The photo gives a glimpse into the new home, which is still empty....
While things have been going absolutely wonderful for NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey on screen and at home, the NCIS star has been facing some challenges with her social media accounts. Vanessa Lachey’s Twitter account was recently compromised leading to her account being put on hold. According to the actress,...
Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
Zoe Kravitz just proved she has an A* sense of humour when she reposted a photo of fans dressed up as her and Channing Tatum for Halloween. ICYMI, rumours have been swirling in celeb land that the Big Little Lies star and Magic Mike actor are an item, after they were spotted together on various occasions – including the 2021 Met Gala, and one particularly adorable moment which saw Zoe riding on the back of Channing's bike. It was very 00s romcom.
Halloween might have just ended, but Katy Perry is already looking forward to Christmas, as evidenced by her newest social media post. The singer shared a short clip of herself posing in a stunning catsuit, fully covered in glitter and striped in red and white to resemble a candy cane.
