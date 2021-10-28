CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pikmin Bloom’s global rollout has reached the US and Canada

By Matthew Sholtz
Android Police
Android Police
 6 days ago
Back in March, we learned that Nintendo had teamed up with Niantic to create a new augmented reality game for mobile, Niantic's bread and butter. Pikmin was chosen as the skin for this Niantic game (though there was no offical title at the time), and at the end of March the...

www.androidpolice.com

Ars Technica

Pikmin Bloom

The first and last time Nintendo collaborated with location-based AR company Niantic, the result was the worldwide mega-phenomenon Pokémon Go. Five years later, the companies are working together once again to see if they can recapture the magic with a new augmented reality game based on the much more niche Pikmin franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Nintendo's first Pikmin mobile game is going global

Back in March, we learned that Nintendo had teamed up with Niantic to create a new augmented reality game for mobile, Niantic's bread and butter. Pikmin was chosen as the skin for this Niantic game (though there was no offical title at the time), and at the end of March the first public test was launched in Singapore. This AR game is now known as Pikmin Bloom, and its global release has already started rolling out in Australia and Singapore, with a wider rollout planned for the coming days. Despite the fact those of us in the West still can't play, it's clear that Pikmin Bloom's design revolves around the act of walking (much like a step counter) in order to grow Pikmin by making flowers bloom as you walk. In classic Niantic fashion, the company has created a free-to-play game with in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item, all without ever describing what these purchases are for.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pikmin Bloom Announcement Reveal Trailer

Niantic and Nintendo launch Pikmin Bloom, an app that brings a little joy to your everyday journeys on foot. Walk to grow more Pikmin, walk to make flowers bloom, and walk to log your memories.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pikmin Bloom: How Niantic and Nintendo's new game mixes walking, memory and AR

Sitting in a park near my local coffee shop, on a beautiful autumn day, I get a buzz on my watch. Something has happened with my Pikmin. I open the phone app and use augmented reality to project a few Pikmin onto the table next to my coffee. Pikmin (the tiny, plantlike characters in a long-running Nintendo game series) have been coming with me on my morning walks lately. They help me plant flowers nearby.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Niantic's Pikmin Bloom Smartphone AR Game Launches in Australia, Singapore

App based on Nintendo's franchise to launch in other countries "shortly" Developer Niantic announced on Tuesday that the new free-to-play AR (augmented reality) app based on Nintendo's Pikmin franchise has launched on iOS and Android devices in Australia and Singapore with the title Pikmin Bloom. The company will release the app in other countries and regions "shortly."
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Pikmin Bloom launch rollout begins today at Pokémon GO dev Niantic

Niantic CEO John Hanke has appeared in a new video with Pikmin creator Shigeru Miyamoto to formally announce the global launch rollout of Pikmin Bloom on Android and iOS mobile devices. Pikmin Bloom is the official name for the Pikmin AR mobile game that Pokémon GO developer Niantic announced earlier this year, and today is the 20th anniversary of the franchise in Japan, which makes for impeccable timing.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pikmin Bloom officially revealed, global launch starts today

Niantic is ready to lift the curtain on its Pikmin-themed app today. While its name, associated sites and social media accounts, logo, and more were discovered within the last 24 hours, you can add playable to that list now. Pikmin fans can enjoy Pikmin Bloom today, just in time for the series’ 20th anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pikmin Bloom Release Date: When is it Rolling Out?

Pikmin Bloom has started to roll out, but when is it releasing globally?. Pikmin Bloom, the latest mobile game from Niantic, has been getting a soft launch to coincide with the series' 20th anniversary. It seems that the plan is for the game to slowly release globally in the coming days. Today, Oct. 27, Pikmin Bloom has launched in Australia and Singapore. Players looking to get in on the action in the US, UK, or other territories will have to wait just a little bit longer.
VIDEO GAMES
Marin Independent Journal

Nintendo and ‘Pokemon Go’ developer launch new game ‘Pikmin Bloom’

Niantic announced that it has launched its second Nintendo-connected project called “Pikmin Bloom.” The game, which is expected to roll out on the Apple App and Google Play over the coming days, is focused on augmenting players’ daily walks. Using the technology behind its hit game “Pokemon Go,” Niantic is...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to get different colored Pikmin in Pikmin Bloom

Niantic’s latest AR game in collaboration with Nintendo, Pikmin Bloom, is now available in some regions around the globe, giving some players the chance to head out into their neighborhood and collect all the Pikmin they can find. All Pikmin from the original three games have returned for this mobile...
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Niantic and Nintendo’s Pikmin Bloom prepares to launch worldwide

Earlier this year, Nintendo and Niantic revealed a brand new Pikmin mobile game as well as a partnership that will see the pair release a series of apps together. The new app is called Pikmin Bloom, and tasks players with collecting Pikmin seeds and bringing the gardens of the world to life. Now, Niantic’s Twitter account has shared that the game is preparing to launch worldwide.
VIDEO GAMES
vrfocus.com

Pikmin Bloom Arrives to Brighten Up Any Walk

Niantic Labs’ videogames continually focus on getting players out and about and back in March the company announced a new project in conjunction with Nintendo based on its Pikmin franchise. Today, the pair have begun the global rollout of Pikmin Bloom, a colourful augmented reality-capable experience all about building up a squad of Pikmin simply by walking.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pikmin Bloom now available to download in North America

It looks like Niantic’s next Nintendo app, Pikmin Bloom, is leaving its soft launch already with it hitting both the Apple App Store and Google Play in North America. The game, which has Pikmin sprout behind you as you walk around, is free-to-play. Linking a Nintendo Account will also net you a Huge Seedling.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pikmin Bloom has a Nintendo Account Issue

People starting Pikmin Bloom for the first time might experience a connection issue depending on whether you use a Google or Nintendo account to log in. Both the official support page and initial reports note that starting with a Nintendo Account blocks you from using other logins. Here’s how the...
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Nintendo Drops Pikmin Bloom Launch Trailer

Niantic and Nintendo have dropped the Pikmin Bloom launch trailer. The previously announced mobile game is in some ways similar to Pokémon GO. However, this is the first time we’ve heard the actual title of the new game. Pikmin Bloom is available now on Android and iOS devices. New adventures...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Android Police

Android Police

ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

