On Tuesday, October 12 the Rebels cross country team headed up the North Shore to once again this season run at the Pincushion Mountain trails in Grand Marias. The weather was rainy on the drive up, but the clouds parted to sunshine before the Junior High race and temps were in the mid 60s with a light breeze. The clouds came back in for the Varsity and JV races but the rain held off till the medal ceremony when a light rain started to fall.

CLOQUET, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO