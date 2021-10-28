THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleToday in 1939, Bill Monroe joined the Grand Ole Opry. Today in 1969, the “Suspicious Minds” single by Elvis Presley was certified gold. Today in 1991, the album, “Sticks And Stones,” by Tracy Lawrence was released. Today in 1991, “The Best Of The Statler Brothers” album was certified platinum....

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
The Tragic Suicide Of Country Music Star Gary Stewart

There really wasn't a lot of what I'd call 'Honky-Tonk' country anymore in the 1970s. It was a dying art form. And these days, it's all but gone. You see, in the 1970s country music had changed, as it does every now and then. The '70s came in with a kind of smooth sound, then went to what we all loved to call 'Outlaw Country' with some of the 'country-rock' thrown in.
45 Years Ago: Elvis Presley’s Final Recording Session

It was 45 years ago Sunday (October 31st, 1976) that Elvis Presley last recorded professionally. Elvis, who was finishing up his latest round of sessions, recorded in the Jungle Room of his Graceland mansion in Memphis. He taped his vocal for a cover of “He'll Have To Go,” which had been a Number Two hit in 1960 for the late Jim Reeves.
Garth Brooks To Perform At Grande Ole Opry’s 5000th Broadcast

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Darius Rucker, and Dustin Lynch have joined the lineup of performers playing the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night: it will be the 5,000th Grand Ole Opry broadcast. Opry organizers announced Chris Young, Chris Janson, Bill Anderson, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, Vince Gill, The Gatlin Brothers, and...
Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
Travis Denning is Engaged to Country Music Royalty

Travis Denning is engaged to country music royalty. Denning proposed to Madison Montgomery, daughter of “I Swear” singer John Michael Montgomery, over the weekend in New York City’s Central Park. “I knew after three months that you were the one,” Denning wrote on Instagram. “Honestly, I think I knew the...
Country music singer Larry Gatlin to perform at Memorial City Hall

Grammy-winning country music singer Larry Gatlin will perform in concert Sunday at Memorial City Hall in Marshall. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and is a special event in Memorial City Hall’s 2021-2022 season lineup. Gatlin rose to fame with his brothers Steve and Rudy as the Gatlin Brothers, a...
Country Music’s Great Forgotten Duo {Listen}

When you're talking about country music duo's and duet's a number of legendary names pop to mind. Conway and Loretta. Porter and Dolly. George and Tammy. Kenny and Dolly. And while they may not immediately come to mind, if you were a country music fan in the 1970's you know and love these names: Jim Ed and Helen.
Jason Aldean Credits Carrie Underwood With Taking Hit To A ‘Different Place’

Jason Aldean charts his 24th Billboard chart-topping hit this week with “If I Didn't Love You,” a duet with Carrie Underwood. While he's collaborated with such powerhouses as Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert in the past, Jason tells us the success of this song in particular felt next-level. “I think the song is the fastest song that I've ever had to to reach number one, so that in itself says a lot. Having a number one means more to me now than it did, you know, in the earlier days. Carrie & I, we haven't had a chance to do this live but you know, we got some award shows and things like that coming out here in the next couple of months, and it looks like we're going to be doing the song together on some of those, so, you know, we'll see how it goes. I think the song was great anyway, but having her, you know, get on board with it just just took it to a different, different place for sure.”
Watch Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Close 5,000th Opry Show With Medley of Hits

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood rang in The Grand Ole Opry’s historic 5,000th show. The world’s longest running radio show featured numerous famous faces to perform and honor the venue. This included Bill Anderson, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, John Conlee, The Gatlin Brothers, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Chris Janson, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, Trisha Yearwood, and Chris Young.
Killer Country: Twelve Of The Best Country Music Murder Ballads

It’s almost Halloween, so what better time to talk murder ballads? My favorite thing about country music is the storytelling. Give me a song with a great story and some killer (no pun intended) lyrics, and you’ve got my attention. And sure, everybody loves cheating and beer drinking and heartbreak songs. But when there’s some actual killing in the story to spice things up? Well even better. Country music has a long history of murder ballads, which makes sense when […] The post Killer Country: Twelve Of The Best Country Music Murder Ballads first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Country music singer Styles Haury visits Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Styles Haury played for an intimate crowd at the Open Chord in West Knoxville on Wednesday. The concert was put on by WIVK and hosted by morning show hosts Tony and Kris. Haury lives in Nashville and is excited to release his first full-length album. ”For...
Garth Brooks Plans To ‘Stay with the Vaccinated Programs’ at Shows

Garth Brooks sells out Opry House and two nights at Ryman Auditorium, plans to play smaller venues the rest of the year. Garth Brooks sold out Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Friday and left 13,000 fans waiting to get tickets. “We went to smaller venues for the rest of...
Darius Rucker Covers Patsy Cline’s First Hit, “Walkin’ After Midnight”, On Grand Ole Opry’s 5,000th Saturday Show

It doesn’t get much better than Darius Rucker covering Patsy Cline on the Grand Ole Opry stage. The Opry celebrated their 5,000th career Saturday night broadcast this past weekend, with a stacked lineup of performers including Garth Brooks, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, and Trisha Yearwood, as well as Bill Anderson, Terri Clark, Vince Gill, Chris Janson, Jeannie Seely, Connie Smith, The Gatlin Brothers and Chris Young.
Hodag Country Music Festival lineup announced for 2022

Hodag Country Festival organizers announced the lineup for next year’s event, which runs from July 7 through July 10 in Rhinelander. Friday, July 8, 2022: Larry Fleet, Lauren Alaina, Kip Moore. Saturday, July 9, 2022: Callista Clark, Jo Dee Messina, Clay Walker, Russell Dickerson, Sam Hunt. Sunday, July 10, 2022:...
