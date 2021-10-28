CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bunnings reveals EXACTLY when Melburnians can get their hands on a snag - as the retail giant prepares to bring back its iconic sausage sizzle

By Manoli Luxford
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Bunnings Warehouse has revealed that Melburnians will soon be able to enjoy its trademark sausage sizzle as retail stores are set to open around the city.

As part of Victoria's updated roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions, Bunnings stores along with other 'non-essential' retail in Melbourne will open their doors to customers on Friday from 6pm.

The hardware and garden stores will be open on Friday until 10pm to allow customers additional time to get items they need after three months of being closed due to lockdown laws.

The community sausage sizzles will also make their long-awaited return from this weekend at selected stores across the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rRpZ_0cfObUCB00
Bunnings stores along with other 'non-essential' retail in Melbourne will open their doors to customers on Friday from 6pm

Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider said in a statement that he was ecstatic to welcome customers back into Melbourne stores and for the barbecues, which have been missed by many, to recommence.

'We know it's a tradition that our teams, customers and community groups have really missed, and we hope to have them back up and running at all stores over the next few weeks.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PdAyN_0cfObUCB00
Melburnians will be able to get their hands on a snag at selected Bunnings stores across the city from this weekend (Pictured: A shopper enjoying the iconic sausage sizzle) 

The popular weekend tradition is expected to return progressively as store teams book community groups and run them through the health and safety requirements in line with Victoria's reopening roadmap.

'Covid lockdowns have had a real impact on the fundraising activities of so many community groups and we encourage everyone to pick up a snag and show your support if there is a sausage sizzle running at your local store this weekend,' Mr Schneider said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsW0U_0cfObUCB00
The popular weekend tradition is expected to return progressively as store teams book community groups and run them through the health and safety requirements 

'Both our teams and community groups will use their experience of running BBQs on and off throughout the pandemic to ensure that the sizzles run smoothly and adhere to all our Covid-safe measures.'

Mr Schneider has also asked customers to be patient as the retailer begins its reopening process and to be mindful of Covid-19 guidelines.

'The safety of our team and customers has always been at the core of everything we do, and the community can be assured that our strong Covid-safe protocols will remain in place across our store network.'

'We ask customers to be kind to one another and our team during a period when all retailers are likely to be a little bit busier than usual, and we thank them for their understanding and for following the government guidelines when visiting our stores.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z9vBi_0cfObUCB00
Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider has asked customers to be patient as the retailer begins its reopening process and to be mindful of Covid-19 guidelines (stock image) 

CHANGES MADE TO BUNNINGS SAUSAGE SIZZLES

Bunnings has introduced changes to the sausage sizzles in Melbourne to enhance customer and community safety.

- Separate ordering and pick-up points to allow for 1.5 metres' physical distancing

- Increased cleaning processes and hygiene requirements

- Increased signage to guide customers

- Requiring community group volunteers to wear a face mask during sausage sizzle shifts

