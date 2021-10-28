CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Red Lake citizen Lee Cook or Waase Waagos was ‘larger than life’

By Dalton Walker
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQZrK_0cfOZyTb00

This story originally appeared in Indian Country Today.

Leon “Lee” Cook, a lifelong advocate for the betterment of Native people, champion for Indian education and former National Congress of American Indians president, died Oct. 13. He was 82.

Cook, a citizen of the Red Lake Nation in northern Minnesota, was a larger-than-life figure, a groundbreaker who impacted many people in and beyond Indian Country.

Cook’s career had an unusual path. He was just in his 20s when he was considered as a potential Democratic vice presidential nominee. Then he went to work for Richard Nixon at the Bureau of Indian Affairs during a time of reform. Then he resigned to run for, and win, president of the National Congress of American Indians. He was just 31 at the time.

After Washington, he spent decades in education.

Even with all that Cook accomplished, his heart remained with Red Lake.

“It didn’t say it in his obituary, but he was orphaned, and he lost both his mom and dad really young by the time he was 7, and Red Lake raised him and his family, his extended family raised him and loved him,” his daughter, Trisha Cook, said. “And he spent his life trying to say thank you.”

Lee Cook’s favorite quote was to “live each day like it’s the only one you’ve got.”

His work took him from his homelands across Minnesota, Washington, Arizona and New Mexico.

He was born in 1939 in Red Lake, Minnesota. His Ojibwe name was Waase Waagosh , or Shining Fox.

Cook graduated from Saint John’s University in Minnesota in 1961. In 1966, he received his master’s degree from the University of Minnesota’s School of Social Work, a first for a Minnesota Ojibwe, according to his obituary.

Two years later, Cook was in Chicago and in the running at the Democratic National Convention for the vice presidential ticket, the same year Minnesotan Hubert Humphrey ran for president and lost to Republican Richard Nixon.

Cook still found a way to Washington. Even as a progressive, Cook served under the Nixon administration in the Interior Department as director of economic development at the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MbsaG_0cfOZyTb00

An old newspaper clipping of Leon “Lee” Cook. Photo courtesy of Holly Cook Maccaro

He left the BIA because he said he didn’t “see any construction action coming about in this administration,” according to an old Associated Press newspaper article clipping, where Cook blasted the BIA and its bureaucratic leaders.

The American Indian Press Association quoted a close Cook associate: “He’s not leaving the war. He’s just leaving the Eastern Front.”

According to an article in the The New York Times , Cook “resigned in disgust, charging a conspiracy by the Interior and Justice Departments to destroy the Indian community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORMgB_0cfOZyTb00

Leon “Lee” Cook, far left, at the 1971 NCAI convention. Photo courtesy of American Indian Press Association

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPzyM_0cfOZyTb00

(Right) Leon “Lee” Cook, Red Lake Nation, speaks with American Indian Movement leader Dennis Banks at a National Congress of American Indians conference in 1971. Cook died on Oct. 13, 2021. Photo courtesy of American Indian Press Association

He explained more to the American Indian Press Association.

“I’ve observed while the Interior Department has been doing evil and diabolical things to destroy Indians,” he told the press association. “The visibility we’ve given that department is now widely known, and I will continue to make them famous.”

The Nixon administration, though controversial, had tremendous impact on Native people, including the doctrine of self-determination and the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.

In 1971, Cook was elected to lead the National Congress of American Indians in Reno, Nevada. He defeated NCAI President Earl Old Person. Old Person , a decades-long tribal council member for the Blackfeet Nation in Montana, coincidentally died on the same day as Cook.

Cook won in a “landslide election,” according to an American Indian Press Association report.

“Cook’s victory topped a week of turmoil triggered by the activists American Indian Movement and the National Indian Youth Council present in numbers, who lambasted the 28-year-old NCAI for alleged failure to represent all Indians of the 50 states, including urban Indians,” read the report.

Cook’s service at NCAI was during “a transformational and historic era and his leadership helped lay the foundations upon which NCAI still stands today,” his obituary states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9G3G_0cfOZyTb00

Leon “Lee” Cook, Red Lake Nation, died on Oct. 13, 2021. Photo courtesy of Cook’s obituary

Cook was an advocate for the Indian Child Welfare Act. He testified in front of the Senate in the 1970s. Holly Cook Macarro, Red Lake Nation and Indian Country Today newscast contributor, said she recently read his testimony again. She is Lee’s goddaughter.

“Hearing Lee’s voice back in the ’70s and how impactful it was, and I thought, ‘All of that is still relevant today,’” she said.

More than 50 years after his time at the Interior, Lee Cook lived to see Deb Haaland, an Indigenous woman, become secretary. Cook Macarro said Lee and his coworkers at the Interior in his day were some of the first to say Native people should run the BIA because “Indians know what’s right, what’s best for Indian Country.”

Lee was excited when Haaland was elected to Congress and when she was sworn in as the first Native person to lead the Interior.

“I don’t know that he thought he would live to see that day,” Cook Macarro said.

Another first for Cook was when he served on the Red Lake Tribal Council in the 1970s while living in Minneapolis. He was elected a council representative of the Red Lake district and remains the only Red Lake citizen to hold council office while living away from his homelands.

Cook worked for numerous higher education institutions in Minnesota and Indian education programs. He was the first director of the American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State University and was instrumental in the development of the Red Lake Nation Tribal College, according to his obituary.

In the mid-2000s, when the Bemidji resource center opened, Cook invited one of his friends, Suzan Shown Harjo, Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee, to speak on the Washington Football Team mascot controversy, another issue in which Cook strongly supported change.

Harjo is a longtime journalist and policy advocate. She covered Cook as far back as his run for NCAI president and later worked with him on policy matters.

“Lee was one of those people who could just keep up with anyone, and he would slow down for anyone,” she said. “He understood how to communicate, he understood how to get everyone moving in the same direction. And I think, had he had a couple of more years at NCAI, that it would have made for better policy, more improvements.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoUHo_0cfOZyTb00

Leon “Lee” Cook at the Democratic National Convention in the 1960s. Photo courtesy of Holly Cook Macarro

Cook served on many boards, including Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, United Way, YMCA, Minnesota Indian Education Association and National Indian Education Association, to name a few.

Cook is survived by his wife Patricia; children Kristin, Thomas and Trisha; and multiple grandchildren.

He was buried on Oct. 19 in his homelands.

“We really want to thank everybody that’s reached out and shared stories and shared pictures and shared articles,” his daughter said.” We appreciate the support and that love so much. I think he’d be really honored and proud to know so many people are thinking of him.

The post Red Lake citizen Lee Cook or Waase Waagos was ‘larger than life’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

St. Paul, Minneapolis poised to enact first rent control policies in Midwest

St. Paul will be the first city in the Midwest to enact rent control after voters easily passed one of the most stringent policies in the country on Tuesday. Across the river, voters cleared the way for Minneapolis to follow suit by approving a ballot measure that authorizes the City Council to draft a rent […] The post St. Paul, Minneapolis poised to enact first rent control policies in Midwest appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

We are rural Dems and tried to connect with neighbors; here’s how it went | Opinion

In a July 2021 Reformer article, I wrote of the Lyon County DFL’s plan to follow Jane Kleeb’s advice. Kleeb, the author of “Harvest the Vote: How Democrats Can Win Again in Rural America,” proposed several strategies for Democrats living in rural America. These strategies include finding common ground, being authentic by telling your story, […] The post We are rural Dems and tried to connect with neighbors; here’s how it went | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Maine just voted to become the nation’s first ‘right to food’ state. What does that mean?

Maine voters approved an amendment Tuesday that enshrines the “right to food” — the first of its kind in the United States. The amendment to the state’s constitution declares that all people have a “natural, inherent and unalienable right” to grow, raise, produce and consume food of their own choosing as long as they do so within legal parameters.
MAINE STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Is This Controversial Plant Now Legal in Idaho?

In the United States, the recreational use of marijuana is legal in the total of 18 states, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. There also are 13 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have decriminalized the use of cannabis. Soooo.... what about Idaho?. Resources:. Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Cook
Person
Richard Nixon
Daily Montanan

Former Dem lawmaker Tom Winter is running for Congress

Former state lawmaker Tom Winter announced his bid for Montana’s new congressional seat on Wednesday, confirming suspicions that an already three-way Democratic primary was slated to get even more complicated. Winter, 35, is the fourth Democrat to throw his hat in the ring for what will likely be a newly-created district in the western portion […] The post Former Dem lawmaker Tom Winter is running for Congress appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forward

I’m a Native American Jew. The Braves’ ‘tomahawk chop’ is racist

“You gotta do something about those Braves…”. Frank LaMere, a HoChunk Nation Elder and lifelong Native American Rights Activist, shared this at a Shabbat dinner I hosted in Atlanta in 2016 at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. The event featured Native and Jewish leaders as well as elected officials.
SOCIETY
Michigan Advance

As Canada invokes 1977 Treaty, tribal citizens point to older treaties affected by Line 5

For nearly five months, the Canadian government has repeatedly submitted court filings and letters to a federal court in the hopes of halting proceedings in State of Michigan v Enbridge — the case which will determine which court will preside over the state’s all-important lawsuit to enforce Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Line 5 shutdown order. At […] The post As Canada invokes 1977 Treaty, tribal citizens point to older treaties affected by Line 5 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#American Indian Movement#Indian#Native#The Red Lake Nation#Democratic#School Of Social Work#Minnesotan#Republican
Minnesota Reformer

Biden to outline major methane reduction strategy at UN climate conference

The Biden administration plans to release a comprehensive methane reduction plan as part of the president’s participation in the United Nations climate summit, administration officials said Monday. In addition to a comprehensive White House plan, several executive agencies will take action on methane, administration officials told reporters on a background call Monday.  The officials said […] The post Biden to outline major methane reduction strategy at UN climate conference appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
AGRICULTURE
Minnesota Reformer

Students need school board voters to support honest education about race | Opinion

No matter where I travel in Minnesota, I’ve found that most parents and educators want pretty much the same things from their public schools, no matter what they look like, where they’re from or where they live. They want schools that equip their students with the knowledge and critical thinking skills to pursue their dreams. […] The post Students need school board voters to support honest education about race | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
metropolisplanet.com

Land Between the Lakes welcomes Cook as new area supervisor

GOLDEN POND, Ky. — Leisa Cook has assumed the role of area supervisor for the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky and Tennessee. LBL, one of only two national recreation areas in the U.S. Forest Service’s Southern Region, encompasses more 170,000 acres of forest, wetlands and open lands. The peninsula straddles the Kentucky and Tennessee border between Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley with the supervisor’s office located in Golden Pond, Ky.
GOLDEN POND, KY
Minnesota Reformer

Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit

Flooded beach towns will be abandoned along millions of miles of coastlines. Islands will be inundated. It has already begun. Heat will become so oppressive that field workers can’t endure it and crops fail. It’s already happening. Huge wildfires will scorch millions of acres and spew toxic smoke plumes across swaths of the planet. Astronauts […] The post Americans in climate-threatened regions anxious for solutions from world summit appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ENVIRONMENT
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota goes to the polls

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday in one of the most intense off-year elections in recent memory. Even as Minneapolis voters determine the future of the city’s police department, dozens of smaller cities are home to school board and other elections animated by the nationwide debate over the teaching of America’s racial history.  The post Minnesota goes to the polls appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Walz appoints Kessler as pollution control commissioner

Gov. Tim Walz appointed Katrina Kessler to be his new commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, or MPCA, effective Nov. 1.   Kessler, who has decades of experience as a water regulator, is being promoted after serving as assistant commissioner of MPCA for water policy and agriculture.  Walz struggled to find candidates during a […] The post Walz appoints Kessler as pollution control commissioner appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

650
Followers
441
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy