Dear Rusty: My wife started her Social Security at 62 in March 2017, and I filed a Restricted Application to collect a spouse benefit from her shortly thereafter. Our plan is for me to file for my own Social Security later this year when I turn 70. Then my wife will file for her spousal benefit from me. Our life expectancy is 93 & 96. Is this still the best plan for maximum payments? Signed: Planning Ahead.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO