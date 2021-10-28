Spanx CEO stuns her employees with a generous gift: $10,000 and airline tickets

The chief executive and founder of Spanx stunned employees last week by giving each of them two first-class plane tickets and $10,000. Sara Blakely, speaking at a party celebrating the shapewear company’s new Blackstone deal and $1.2 billion valuation on Thursday, said, “This is a very big moment for each and every one of you, and I want to toast the women that came before me and all of the women in the world who have not had this opportunity.” After she dropped the bombshell bonus news, Spanx workers were captured in a video cheering, crying, and screaming. Blakely said she started her company in 2000 with $5,000 in savings earned selling fax machines. She wrote at the time that Spanx would one day be worth $20 million. “And everybody laughed at me,” she added, emotional. In a caption posted to Instagram, Blakely wrote, “Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come.”

