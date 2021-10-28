CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanx CEO stuns her employees with a generous gift: $10,000 and airline tickets

USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpanx founder Sara Blakely surprised her employees...

www.usatoday.com

WTHR

Spanx founder celebrates sale by giving employees 'first class plane tickets to anywhere' and $10,000 to spend

ATLANTA — Employees of Atlanta-based Spanx got good news from the company's founder after a billion-dollar sale. Sara Blakely recently announced that a global investment firm was taking a majority stake in the company, valuating the investment at $1.2 billion. In an Instagram post, Blakely shared the moment she told an gathering of her employees that she was celebrating the transaction by giving them a big gift.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Spanx founder is gifting her employees dream vacations

Spanx founder Sara Blakely is tripping – in the best way!. In celebration of selling the shapewear brand for a cool $1.2 billion, Blakely, 50, surprised each of her Spanx employees with an elite trip to their dream destinations and an extra $10,000 for splurging while on their excursions. "To...
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Spanx CEO: Thanks for Working for Me, Everyone—Here’s $10,000 and 2 First Class Tickets Anywhere

The chief executive and founder of Spanx stunned employees last week by giving each of them two first-class plane tickets and $10,000. Sara Blakely, speaking at a party celebrating the shapewear company’s new Blackstone deal and $1.2 billion valuation on Thursday, said, “This is a very big moment for each and every one of you, and I want to toast the women that came before me and all of the women in the world who have not had this opportunity.” After she dropped the bombshell bonus news, Spanx workers were captured in a video cheering, crying, and screaming. Blakely said she started her company in 2000 with $5,000 in savings earned selling fax machines. She wrote at the time that Spanx would one day be worth $20 million. “And everybody laughed at me,” she added, emotional. In a caption posted to Instagram, Blakely wrote, “Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Spanx boss gives first class tickets and $10,000 to all her staff

The chief executive and founder of women’s shapewear company Spanx celebrated a new billion-dollar deal by giving first class tickets and $10,000 (£7000) to every employee. Sara Blakely posted a video on her Instagram last week in which she thanked her employees, following the shapewear company’s new deal with investment giant Blackstone, which has purchased a majority stake.
ECONOMY
CNBC

How a 29-year-old USPS worker on track to make over $90,000 this year spends his money

Jordan Myers, 29, lives in Memphis, Tennessee and is a mail carrier for the USPS. His base salary is about $41,000 per year, but this year he is on track to make more than $90,000 with overtime. With his determination to work long hours and save, Myers has no doubt he'll reach his goal of becoming a millionaire. This is an installment of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which profiles people across the globe and details how they earn, spend and save their money.
MEMPHIS, TN
Best Life

Alaska Airlines Is Banning This on Flights, Starting Tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot about how we take to the skies for the past year and a half. But even as some aspects of air travel begin to return to normal, airlines have been making headlines for some of the major permanent changes they've been making to their operations—especially when it comes to what's allowed on board. The latest comes from Alaska Airlines, which recently announced they would be banning certain items from all of their flights within days. Read on to see which products no longer fly with the company's rules.
LIFESTYLE
thewoodyshow.com

Watch Your Mailbox - IRS Sending Out More Checks

The Internal Revenue Service recently sent out additional tax refunds to individuals who overpaid for their 2020 unemployment benefits. Yahoo reports a total of 430,000 refunds were sent out this week, averaging about $1,189, as part of the latest round of refunds related to the additional tax exemption for the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits.
ECONOMY
Indy100

Salt Bae is paying his staff the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his expensive menu

The infamous Salt Bae restaurant is reportedly hiring chefs to work for the same hourly wage as the cost of the mashed potato on his inflated menu. According to a job ad on Caterer.com, the role of Chef de Partie - which means a chef in charge of a particular area of production in a restaurant - at Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge establishment, Nusr-Et is salaried at £12-£13.50 an hour, plus tips.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
money.com

Deal of the Month: Southwest Airlines Companion Pass

In the world of frequent flyer programs, there are few things as valuable as the Companion Pass from Southwest Airlines. This pass allows you to add a designated companion to any Southwest flight that you're booked on, including award tickets. Now is the time to acquire your Companion Pass, because if you get it in early 2022, it will be valid until the end of 2023.
LIFESTYLE

