Skypod firm in UAE tied to investment company flagged abroad

Brazil opened an international tender Thursday to build one of the world's biggest 5G data networks, seeking $9 billion in investment for Latin America's largest economy. The sprawling South American country is looking to leverage so-called fifth-generation mobile technology to accelerate the development of its industrial and agribusiness sectors -- as well as bring super-fast internet to the cell phones of its 213 million people. The tender is for the right to build and operate four "blocks" of the frequency spectrum for 20 years, as well as a separate network reserved for government communications. Bidding for the latter will exclude Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, the target of US espionage accusations that have put Brazil in a bind, forcing it to navigate the tumultuous tech standoff between the world's two biggest powers -- which are also its two largest trading partners.

WORLD ・ 14 HOURS AGO