CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

US companies announce plans for gene-edited strawberries

By KEITH RIDLER
harrisondaily.com
 8 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho company that successfully brought genetically modified potatoes to the market announced an agreement Thursday to help a California-based plant breeding...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

BTS’ agency HYBE announces plans to debut new groups in the US and Japan

South Korean entertainment agency HYBE, home to K-pop juggernauts BTS, has unveiled plans to debut new groups in the United States and Japan. On November 4, HYBE held an event dubbed the “2021 HYBE Corporate Briefing with the Community”, which was live-streamed on YouTube, where it shared future plans and goals for the company, as well as its trajectory based on its current business model.
ENTERTAINMENT
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Alliance drives breeding techniques, gene editing for strawberries

Alliance drives breeding techniques, gene editing for strawberries. The J.R. Simplot Co. announced Oct. 28 it has entered a strategic alliance with Plant Sciences Inc., a Watsonville, California-based plant breeding company, to drive new breeding techniques for strawberries, including gene editing. Simplot and Plant Sciences Inc. (PSI) have been collaborating...
AGRICULTURE
Vindy.com

Company plans expansion

LORDSTOWN — M&M Industries, the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based maker of plastic pails that started production within the past month or so at its new Lordstown plant, is looking to add more distribution and warehouse space to the facility. “(We) already have an expansion plan underway, already have rail that is going...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
The Independent

Bees, sheep, crops: Solar developers tout multiple benefits

Silflower was among native plants that blanketed the vast North American prairie until settlers developed farms and cities. Nowadays confined largely to roadsides and ditches, the long-stemmed cousin of the sunflower may be poised for a comeback, thanks to solar energy.Researchers are growing silflower at nine solar installations in the Minneapolis area, testing its potential as an oilseed crop. The deep-rooted perennial also offers forage for livestock and desperately needed habitat for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.“We need a lot of plots spaced pretty far apart to measure silflower's effects on pollinators,” said crop scientist Ebony Murrell of The Land...
AGRICULTURE
MyArkLaMiss

US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4

Tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested for the virus weekly under government rules that took effect Thursday. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberries#Gene#Ap
harrisondaily.com

No arm-twisting: Kerry says corporates back plan to cut CO2

GENEVA (AP) — A new project trumpeted by U.S. President Joe Biden in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power amounts to a “big …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
ENVIRONMENT
harrisondaily.com

AstraZeneca pulls request for Swiss approval of COVID shot

BERLIN (AP) — AstraZeneca said Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country's medical regulator wanted to restrict its use …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
harrisondaily.com

Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?

NEW YORK (AP) — Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?. Yes, COVID-19 boosters use the same recipe as the original shots, despite the emergence of the more contagious delta …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
harrisondaily.com

Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
bizjournals

Vertex taps California startup for $700M gene-editing deal

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. of Boston will partner with a California startup to develop therapies for two genetic diseases, the companies said Tuesday. Mammoth Biosciences Inc., based in Brisbane, California, will receive $41 million upfront — nearly the same amount of its Series B financing late last year — with the prospect of another $650 million by hitting development, regulatory and commercial milestones.
CALIFORNIA STATE
biospace.com

Elevate Bio Takes Gene Editing to Next Level with Life Edit Buy

Months after raking in a massive $525 million in funding, ElevateBio bolstered its gene editing capabilities with the acquisition of N.C.-based Life Edit Therapeutics, a company developing a next-generation gene editing platform designed to target nearly any genomic sequence. Cambridge, Mass.-based ElevateBio, which launched in 2019, acquired the stake in...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy