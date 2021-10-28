US companies announce plans for gene-edited strawberries

Silflower was among native plants that blanketed the vast North American prairie until settlers developed farms and cities. Nowadays confined largely to roadsides and ditches, the long-stemmed cousin of the sunflower may be poised for a comeback, thanks to solar energy.Researchers are growing silflower at nine solar installations in the Minneapolis area, testing its potential as an oilseed crop. The deep-rooted perennial also offers forage for livestock and desperately needed habitat for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.“We need a lot of plots spaced pretty far apart to measure silflower's effects on pollinators,” said crop scientist Ebony Murrell of The Land...

AGRICULTURE ・ 22 HOURS AGO