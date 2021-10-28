CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nokia 3Q profit beats expectations despite chip shortage

By JARI TANNER
harrisondaily.com
 8 days ago

HELSINKI (AP) — Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported third-quarter profit above analyst expectations on increasing sales of 5G technology and trimmed costs,...

harrisondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ViacomCBS Q3 Profit Dips on Streaming Costs, But Revenue Rises

ViacomCBS said third-quarter profit declined as it invested in more content for streaming audiences, but noted that its revenue from just that consumer activity was on the rise, with 4.3 million new subscribers to its broadband outlets added during the period. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, the Showtime premium cable network and outlets such as Nickelodeon and Comedy Central said third-quarter net income  fell to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $615 million, or $1.00 a share, in the year-ago period, as it invested in Paramount Plus, its new subscription-based streaming hub. But revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

BMW muscles through chip shortage with profit jump

BMW earnings jumped to beat expectations after higher vehicle prices and prioritizing money-spinning models like the $75,000 X7 SUV helped the company offset output reductions due to the dearth of chips. Group earnings before tax surged 50% to 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in the third quarter, BMW said Wednesday,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Helsinki#5g#Ap
harrisondaily.com

Brazil's awaited 5G tender yields billions in investment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil held its much-anticipated auction for build-out of the nation’s fifth-generation wireless network on Thursday, with the open question of whether China's Huawei …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
WORLD
Cheddar News

Activision Blizzard Reports Solid Q3 Earnings but Grim Q4 Outlook Worries Investors

John Freeman, VP of equity research at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to break down factors weighing on video game publisher Activision Blizzard as it deals with the fallout from delayed releases and sexual harassment scandals. While not great for business, Freeman also questioned if the issues of the toxic corporate culture could have had an impact on title delays as well.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
harrisondaily.com

Airbnb reports $834 million 3Q profit as revenue soars

Airbnb said Thursday that it earned $834 million on record revenue in the third quarter as more people got vaccinated and went back to traveling. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
harrisondaily.com

Uber Q3 loss widens on investment losses, revenue up 72%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber on Thursday posted a big rebound in third-quarter revenue thanks to riders and drivers returning from pandemic lockdowns, but its bottom-line loss was wider than Wall …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
harrisondaily.com

Toyota lifts forecast despite pandemic's supply chain damage

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota reported Thursday a 33% jump in second fiscal quarter profit, as it raised its full year forecast despite supply chain woes related to the coronavirus …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

StanChart's 3Q profit doubles, beats market forecasts

SINGAPORE (Nov 2): Standard Chartered's third-quarter pre-tax profit doubled from a year earlier, beating market forecasts, as the emerging markets-focused lender rode a recovery in pandemic-hit markets. Statutory pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, jumped to $996 million in July-September, from $435 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dbusiness.com

Ford, Stellantis Revenue Dip in 3Q Due to Chip Shortage

Third-quarter revenue was down at Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn and at Stellantis in Auburn Hills due mostly to the microchip shortage that is causing low inventories at dealerships across the country. Ford reported revenue of $35.7 billion in the third quarter, down moderately from the same quarter a year...
AUBURN HILLS, MI
investing.com

Nokia's quarterly profit beats on 5G demand

HELSINKI/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nokia (NYSE:NOK) reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday on higher demand for 5G gear, but warned the global shortage of semiconductors would hit its supply chain. Shares of the Finland-based company were up 5% as investors lauded its efforts to get back on track following...
BUSINESS
fox44news.com

Ford, GM profits fall as sales drop due to chip shortage

DETROIT (AP) — The global computer chip shortage cut into third-quarter profits at both Ford and crosstown rival General Motors, with both companies having to temporarily close factories, pinching supplies on dealer lots. Ford’s net income of $1.83 billion fell 23% from a year ago, while GM’s profit dropped 40%...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ford 3Q profit down 25% from 2020 on continuing chips woes

Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.8 billion, a 25% decline from the same period last year. The Dearborn automaker generated $1.8 billion of net income on revenue of $35.7 billion, a roughly 5% drop from revenue of $37.5 billion in the third quarter last year. The company's profit margin for the quarter was 5.1%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

UPDATE: GM shares down premarket as revenue miss weighs against profit beat and chip shortage takes its toll

General Motors shares reversed early gains to trade down 1.6% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the company blew past profit estimates for the third quarter and offered above-consensus guidance for the full year, but suffered a revenue miss. GM said it had net income of $2.420 billion, or $1.62 a share, in the quarter, down from $4.045 billion, or $2.78 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.52, well ahead of the 98 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue fell to $26.779 billion from $35.480 billion a year ago, missing the $30.722 billion FactSet consensus. The quarter...
STOCKS
Detroit News

GM profit plunges in Q3 as chip shortage cuts inventories

Detroit — General Motors Co. made $2.4 billion in net income on revenue of about $26.8 billion in the third quarter this year, down 41% from last year's third quarter net income of $4.1 billion on revenue of $35.5 billion amid crunched vehicle inventories during the global chip shortage. The...
DETROIT, MI
gobankingrates.com

Tesla Beats Third Quarter Estimates, Despite Chip Shortage Challenges

Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings yesterday, exceeding analysts’ expectations and despite global supply chain issues. The company reported earnings per share of $1.86 and revenue of $13.76 billion — rising 56.8% — according to a letter to shareholders, compared to analysts’ consensus estimates of EPS of $1.61, according to CFRA Research.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy