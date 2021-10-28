CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Elk Refuge forage forecast good

 6 days ago
Looking ahead to the upcoming winter-feeding season on the National Elk Refuge, Biologist Eric Cole says estimated Refuge-wide forage production was slightly above average in 2021 by about 2000 tons. Although much of the western U.S. has...

