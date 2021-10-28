CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Osbourne celebrates 37th birthday, 5 months sober

By Annie Martin
 6 days ago
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Kelly Osbourne was feeling grateful on her 37th birthday.

The television personality celebrated her birthday and five months of sobriety Wednesday.

Osbourne shared a playful selfie on Instagram that showed her birthday cake in the background and a screenshot of a notice showing the length of her sobriety.

"Today marks my 37th birthday and I'm 5 months sober!!! I am filled with so much gratitude it's almost overwhelming!" she captioned the post.

Actress Kate Beckinsale and Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi showed love for Osbourne in the comments.

"Happy birthday mawma! Miss ur pretty face," Polizzi wrote.

Osbourne said on Instagram Stories in April that she had relapsed after nearly four years of sobriety.

"I relapsed," the star said. "Not proud of it, but I am back on track."

"I am sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but I've learned it truly is just one day at a time," she added. "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

Osbourne previously said in August 2018 that relapse if "one of the hardest things we face as an open addict who has gone through the program and turned their life around."

Osbourne is the daughter of singer Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne. She and her family appeared on the MTV reality series The Osbournes.

IN THIS ARTICLE
