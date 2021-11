Twenty degrees and ice everywhere you look and Joan Jett is sitting on the steps of her tour bus parked outside the stage entrance of the Palace Theater in Albany, New York; the bus door’s wide open. “Okay, you guys,” the road manager’s saying. “Joanie’ll talk to everybody, but you gotta get in line, right?” A hundred farm-fed faces in leather jackets, long-haired girls and longer-haired boys, huddled into a queue, and they wait. It’s Tuesday night, and the only other action in this town is the tractor trailers careening down I-90. Twelve, 12:30, and the kids keep up their vigil while Joan signs notebooks, records, headbands, ticket stubs. She’s sharp, compact, and she looks you in the eye like she’s known you since eighth grade.

